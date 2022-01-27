SIU Men's Basketball | Loyola hands Salukis sixth loss in seven games

CARBONDALE — The SIU students chanted for defense.

Perhaps they should have asked for some offense.

On a night where the Salukis held Missouri Valley Conference leader Loyola to a season-low point total, their offense proved even more impotent in a 44-39 loss at Banterra Center.

Lucas Williamson’s transition 3-pointer with 3:53 left snapped a 33-33 tie and the Ramblers (16-3, 7-1) made the edge stand down the stretch to hand SIU (10-11, 3-6) its sixth loss in seven games.

Loyola made just 31.3 percent of its field goal tries, but one of those was a turnaround jumper from Chris Knight with 1:17 remaining to give it a 40-37 lead. Knight was 7 of 9 from the field and scored a game-high 16 points.

The Salukis tried to respond, but Ben Coupet missed in traffic and Marcus Domask’s shot was rejected by Knight. The Ramblers were able to wrap it up at the foul line.

Lance Jones scored 12 points to pace SIU and Marcus Domask added 10, but made only 4 of 18 attempts from the field. The Salukis connected on just 16 of 54 attempts from the field, including 7 of 30 in the second half.

SIU led by as many as six points with 18:03 left in the game after Jones connected on back-to-back layups to start the second half, but simply couldn’t create many good shots or make the ones it got.

In the teams’ second game in three days, tough defense and paint chipping off rims were the trademarks of a grinding first half. Scoring happened so infrequently that a goal horn could have been considered appropriate for each bucket.

At the first TV timeout with 14:01 left in the half, the game was tied at 2. The teams made just 2 of their first 18 shots. It was 4-4 at the second TV timeout and neither team got to double figures until a 3-point play by Braden Norris gave Loyola an 11-9 edge at the 7:48 mark.

By the standards of the first 12 minutes, SIU caught fire over the final eight. It started driving the ball more aggressively and getting a few point-blank looks, including a basket-rattling two-handed dunk by J.D. Muila that tied the game at 13.

Dalton Banks drove for a reverse layup with 2:01 left to make it 17-15 Salukis. SIU got the final say in the half and made it count as Domask slipped a nice pass to Muila for a layup that gave it a 21-19 edge.

Williamson came up short on a 3-pointer just before time expired, capping a half in which he missed all seven shots and failed to score after riddling the Salukis for 20 on Tuesday night in the Ramblers’ 59-47 victory.

He finished with just five points on 2 of 12 shooting.

DAWG BITES

Neither team owned a lead of more than three points in the first half. … This was Loyola’s last visit as an MVC member to Carbondale as it is departing for the Atlantic 10 Conference as of July 1. The Ramblers won three of their eight games when playing in Jackson County. … SIU plays the middle game of a three-game homestand Sunday against Valparaiso at 4 p.m. The game was moved back a day to accommodate the makeup of this game because of the Salukis’ COVID-19 situation that forced a postponement of Loyola’s scheduled trip here on Jan. 2.

