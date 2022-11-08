SIU Men's Basketball | Newcomers display improved depth for Salukis

Three newcomers teamed up for a basket in the first half Monday night that showed why SIU’s men’s basketball team might be able to live up to the preseason hype.

Jawaun Newton (Evansville) ripped down the rebound of a missed shot and zipped an outlet pass to Xavier Johnson (George Mason). Then, Johnson hit redshirt freshman Scottie Ebube in stride for a 3-point play that had Banterra Center up and celebrating.

It was just one play from a 94-63 rout of Little Rock, but it was very instructive. It displayed the team’s improved depth and a willingness to push the tempo that hasn’t always been there, two dimensions it hasn’t had in recent years.

“The bench gave us a huge lift throughout the game,” said Salukis coach Bryan Mullins. “They scored 51 points and different guys stepped up through the game on both ends of the floor. Everyone who came in did something positive. It’s got to be that way throughout the season.”

It started that way from, literally, the start. The crowd of 5,199 was the largest for a home game in three years, boosted by the possibility a student would win free tuition for the spring semester if 2,000 students attended.

Long before a female student learned at the last TV timeout that her tuition would be picked up, SIU started cashing in. Johnson wasted no time displaying why he was the first guy the Salukis inked out of the transfer portal with a perfect pocket pass to Trent Brown for a game-opening 3-pointer.

That was the first of six assists to two turnovers for Johnson, who also helped a defensive effort that held the Trojans to just 40.6% shooting from the field. Whether it was pressuring the ballhandler, doubling down in the post or helping rebound, Johnson made his 18 minutes quality time.

“Xavier did a good job getting downhill and breaking that first line of defense,” said guard Lance Jones, who tied Dalton Banks for team scoring honors with 14 points. “I think he did a good job of playing with poise tonight.”

Johnson wasn’t the only guy who packaged a lot into a little action. The 6-foot-10, 260-pound Ebube is already a hit with the student section. While fouling out in just under nine minutes probably isn’t the template to a successful career, Ebube made the most of his minutes with nine points and six boards.

Included in that span: A pair of 3-point plays, 3 of 4 foul shooting and a thunderous dunk in the second half. It was enough to make one’s mind wander to what Ebube could be like with more experience and polish.

“He’s got great feet and great hands,” Mullins said. “Now he’s got to sprint down the floor like he did in the first half every time. He can put a lot of pressure on a defense.”

There were four double-figure scorers and six other players who scored between six and nine points. Saint Peter’s transfer Clarence Rupert was efficient in his first SIU game with nine points and a game-high eight rebounds in just 14 minutes.

Right behind Rupert in rebounding was Newton with seven. He chipped in 10 points and three assists over 20 minutes. And Banks not only tied Jones in scoring, but also dished out five assists and played with as much confidence as he’s shown since wearing a Saluki jersey.

“I feel my level of confidence has definitely changed,” Banks said. “I’m healthy again – I was going through some stuff at times last year – and I definitely felt like I could make plays for myself and my teammates.”

Thursday night’s trip to Big 12 Conference foe Oklahoma State will be a much sterner test than Little Rock. But with strength in numbers and a more diverse attack, SIU appears to be more equipped to play a game like this than it has been.