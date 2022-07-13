SIU Men's Basketball | Rupert: 'It can happen to anybody'

CARBONDALE — SIU interim athletic director Matt Kupec got the reaction he was looking for from the crowd at Wednesday’s basketball “meet and greet” event when he said the Salukis were “this close” to being the premier program of its size in the country.

If one doesn’t think that’s possible, well, it’s understandable. The Salukis haven’t been to an NCAA Tournament since 2007 or any kind of postseason tournament since 2008.

But as one of the newest SIU men’s basketball players can tell you, it can happen anywhere.

Fresh off a stunning Elite Eight run with Saint Peter’s in March, 6-8 forward Clarence Rupert made waves in May when he announced on Twitter that he was transferring to the Salukis’ program.

After mingling with fans for a while at Wednesday’s event in Banterra Center, Rupert said he wanted a change of scenery.

“My whole life, I’ve been growing up in a city, you know? Seeing violent crimes and stuff like that,” he said. “And when I came here for my visit, it was peaceful and they say it’s a basketball town. They say everyone knows each other, so this is the place for me.”

The sophomore from Philadelphia is eager to get to work and see what kind of impact he can make for an SIU team that should contend in the Missouri Valley Conference. The Salukis return their top two scorers – three-year starters Marcus Domask and Lance Jones – and two other players who started at least 14 games last year.

What’s more, SIU coach Bryan Mullins thoughtfully mined the transfer portal to beef up weaknesses. Xavier Johnson (George Mason) gives the team a veteran point guard and elite defender to team with Jones.

Jawaun Newton (Evansville) adds a third scoring threat who has averaged double figures in the Valley the last two years, as well as another good rebounder. And AJ Ferguson (Division II East Central, OK) offers length, a good touch from the arc and additional depth on the wing.

Then there’s Rupert, a well-sculpted 245-pounder who like his Peacock teammates, picked the right month to shine under the brightest light. After winning the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament from the No. 2 seed, Saint Peter’s was expected to go one-and-done in the first round in Indianapolis against consensus national Player of the Year Oscar Tsheibwe and Kentucky.

“Kentucky had 20,000 fans there and we had maybe six,” Rupert said. “So we looked at those six fans and said, ‘We’re going to give you a show.’”

Those six fans became a lot more by the time the Peacocks strutted off the floor with an overtime stunner that ruined more than a few brackets. Rupert’s contribution was six points and four rebounds over 19 minutes.

Two nights later, Saint Peter’s validated the Kentucky win by eliminating Murray State and earning a trip to the East Region semifinals in Philly. In front of what seemed like the entire Jersey City campus, the Peacocks rallied in the second half to stop Purdue 67-64.

Rupert played a major role in that game with 11 points, three rebounds, three steals and two blocks in 22 minutes. Battling against the likes of 7-4 Zach Edey and 6-9 Trevion Williams, Rupert more than held his own.

“I showed myself that I can do good things when the lights are on,” he said. “When I’m at my best, you’re going to see what it really is. I wasn’t worried about the big players or the big names.”

That Saint Peter’s was blown out by North Carolina in the regional finals didn’t really matter. In one way, it was the big winner of March Madness. The program got a wave of publicity that’s likely to help it years down the road, even though most of the key players and coach Shaheen Holloway have scattered around the country to new destinations.

Rupert had a message for his new neighborhood, one that sounded eerily like the one Kupec delivered earlier.

“We’re going to be contenders this year,” Rupert said. “It can happen to anybody, you know?”