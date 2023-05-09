SIU's men's basketball team added its first player through the transfer portal for the 2023-24 season Monday when former Incarnate Word guard Trey Miller committed.

The 6-2 Miller averaged 10.4 points, 3.1 assists and 1.5 steals as a freshman last year, shooting 46.5% from the field and 80.7% at the foul line. He scored in double figures 16 times and had six steals in a game against New Orleans.

"Trey is a tough, talented, physical guard who can score at all three levels," said Salukis coach Bryan Mullins in a press release. "He impacts winning in so many ways. His work ethic and competitiveness are what stand out as separators for him."

As a senior at Concordia Lutheran High School, Miller tallied 19.8 ppg, 5.1 assists and 4.8 rebounds. He finished his prep career with 1,380 points and was a team captain.

Miller, who has three years of eligibility left, presently figures to start alongside Xavier Johnson in the backcourt or get significant minutes off the bench. SIU is likely to add at least two more players, perhaps three, from the portal before the 2023-24 season begins.