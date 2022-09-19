 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
SIU Men's Basketball

SIU Men's Basketball | Salukis add Oklahoma State to finalize 2022-23 schedule

  • 0
030522-spt-siu-bb-04.jpg

SIU head coach Bryan Mullins gives instructions to his team during a timeout in the first half of the MVC Tournament quarterfinal at the Enterprise Center on March 4 in St. Louis.

 Byron Hetzler

SIU finished its 2022-23 men’s basketball schedule on Monday, but the most notable news out of it might be who’s coming to Banterra Center next year.

After announcing non-conference home games with Division II Lincoln (Mo.) University and Chicago State on Dec. 13 and 16, respectively, the Salukis disclosed that they would travel to Oklahoma State on Nov. 10 to play the Big 12 Conference’s Cowboys. 

It is a 2-for-1 agreement between the programs, meaning that Oklahoma State will return the visit for the 2023-24 season. That will be the first time a Power 5 program has visited Carbondale since the Cowboys played an NIT game there in 2008. Indiana also played at SIU in a regular season matchup in 2007-08.

“To have a Power 5 program come to Carbondale is something I have wanted for our fans and this community since I have been here,” said Salukis coach Bryan Mullins in a press release. “It is extremely rare in the college landscape now to have this type of home game.”

People are also reading…

SIU will also travel to Stillwater in 2024-25 to complete the three-year agreement. The schools have a common link – Barry Hinson, who coached the Saluki program from 2012-19 and is now an associate athletic director at Oklahoma State.

SIU will play 15 home games this year, starting on Nov. 7 with Little Rock returning a game from last season. It will also host Tennessee State on Nov. 17 as part of the SoCal Challenge, as well as Alcorn State on Dec. 10, in addition to 10 Missouri Valley Conference games.

The Salukis also announced a home-and-home series with Saint Louis. They will travel to Chaifetz Arena on Dec. 3 before the Billikens return the visit next year – their first trip to Banterra Center since 2018-19.

“Having Oklahoma State and Saint Louis at Banterra Center next year will produce the best home schedule in the last 15 years,” Mullins said.

SIU also inked a 2-for-1 deal with Southern Indiana, traveling to Evansville on Nov. 13 at 3 p.m. for USI’s first Division I home game. The Screaming Eagles will return the trips to Carbondale in 23-24 and 24-25.

That will be the first of two journeys to Evansville in November for the Salukis. They open MVC play on Nov. 30 in the more familiar Ford Center against the Purple Aces.

With the exception of the USI game, starting times and TV designations will be disclosed at a later date.

bucky.dent@thesouthern.com

2022-23 schedule

2022-23 SIU Men’s Basketball Schedule

November

7—Little Rock

10—at Oklahoma State

13—at Southern Indiana, 3 p.m.

17—Tennessee State

21—UNLV-x

23—Minnesota/Cal Baptist-x

30—at Evansville*

December

3—at Saint Louis

7—Indiana State*

10—Alcorn State

13—Lincoln (Mo)

16—Chicago State

21—at Southeast Missouri State

29—at Murray State*

January

1—Belmont*

4—Drake*

7—at Northern Iowa*

11—at Indiana State*

14—Illinois State*

17—Evansville*

21—at Missouri State*

24—Murray State*

29—at Illinois State*

February

1—at Bradley*

5—Missouri State*

8—UIC*

11—at Drake*

14—at Valparaiso*

19—Bradley*

22—Northern Iowa*

26—at UIC*

March

2-5—MVC Tournament

x—denotes SoCal Challenge

*--denotes MVC game

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News