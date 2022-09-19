SIU Men's Basketball | Salukis add Oklahoma State to finalize 2022-23 schedule

SIU finished its 2022-23 men’s basketball schedule on Monday, but the most notable news out of it might be who’s coming to Banterra Center next year.

After announcing non-conference home games with Division II Lincoln (Mo.) University and Chicago State on Dec. 13 and 16, respectively, the Salukis disclosed that they would travel to Oklahoma State on Nov. 10 to play the Big 12 Conference’s Cowboys.

It is a 2-for-1 agreement between the programs, meaning that Oklahoma State will return the visit for the 2023-24 season. That will be the first time a Power 5 program has visited Carbondale since the Cowboys played an NIT game there in 2008. Indiana also played at SIU in a regular season matchup in 2007-08.

“To have a Power 5 program come to Carbondale is something I have wanted for our fans and this community since I have been here,” said Salukis coach Bryan Mullins in a press release. “It is extremely rare in the college landscape now to have this type of home game.”

SIU will also travel to Stillwater in 2024-25 to complete the three-year agreement. The schools have a common link – Barry Hinson, who coached the Saluki program from 2012-19 and is now an associate athletic director at Oklahoma State.

SIU will play 15 home games this year, starting on Nov. 7 with Little Rock returning a game from last season. It will also host Tennessee State on Nov. 17 as part of the SoCal Challenge, as well as Alcorn State on Dec. 10, in addition to 10 Missouri Valley Conference games.

The Salukis also announced a home-and-home series with Saint Louis. They will travel to Chaifetz Arena on Dec. 3 before the Billikens return the visit next year – their first trip to Banterra Center since 2018-19.

“Having Oklahoma State and Saint Louis at Banterra Center next year will produce the best home schedule in the last 15 years,” Mullins said.

SIU also inked a 2-for-1 deal with Southern Indiana, traveling to Evansville on Nov. 13 at 3 p.m. for USI’s first Division I home game. The Screaming Eagles will return the trips to Carbondale in 23-24 and 24-25.

That will be the first of two journeys to Evansville in November for the Salukis. They open MVC play on Nov. 30 in the more familiar Ford Center against the Purple Aces.

With the exception of the USI game, starting times and TV designations will be disclosed at a later date.