SIU Men's Basketball | Salukis add third transfer in Ferguson

SIU's men's basketball team added its third player via the transfer portal Wednesday when 6-6 wing A.J .Ferguson announced on Twitter that he was committing.

As a freshman last season at Division II East Central University in Ada, Oklahoma, Ferguson averaged 11.1 points and 3.7 rebounds. He canned 50.2 percent from the field and 35.9 percent of his 3-pointers. Ferguson also connected on nearly 78 percent at the foul line.

A product of Cypress Point High School in Houston, Ferguson joins Xavier Johnson (George Mason) and Jawaun Newton (Evansville) as newcomers to what's now a crowded backcourt.

Salukis coach Bryan Mullins said recently the program might still add one more player before next season. SIU returns two of the top 10 scorers in the MVC in Marcus Domask and Lance Jones, and added Newton, a double-figure scorer the last two years for the Purple Aces.

— The Southern

