SIU Men's Basketball | Salukis can't get last shot off in time, fall to Drake

CARBONDALE — SIU’s last shot Monday night was no shot.

Dalton Banks' corner 3 came moments after the final horn, sealing a 60-59 loss to Missouri Valley Conference preseason favorite Drake at Banterra Center.

Moments after time expired, SIU players either bent over at the waist, hands attached to knees, or stood at the bench in disbelief at the outcome. It was the third straight MVC defeat for the Salukis (9-8, 2-3) by a total of seven points, and their second straight one-point setback.

“They are hurting right now and they should,” said SIU coach Bryan Mullins. “They’re committed to this team and this university. Going through this right now sucks, but we have to understand what it takes to close out these games.”

SIU got the ball with 21.0 seconds left after two Garrett Sturtz free throws put the Bulldogs ahead. It got it to Marcus Domask at the left baseline with about eight seconds left. He tried to back down Tremell Murphy but couldn’t get off a shot.

Domask’s pass found an open Banks, but he couldn’t pull the trigger before time expired. Domask blamed himself for putting Banks in a bad spot.

“There wasn’t enough time for Dalton to get off a shot,” Domask said. “I guess I just lost track of the time. A couple of more seconds and Dalton would have had time.”

Domask, who scored a team-high 15 points, put the Salukis ahead 59-58 when he converted a short bank shot with 37.3 seconds left while Murphy fouled him. But Domask missed the foul shot – the only missed free throw by SIU in the second half.

Sturtz scored a game-high 16 points and grabbed eight rebounds for Drake (13-5, 4-1) and Tucker DeVries added 14..

The Salukis opened the second half with 14 straight points, taking a 41-35 lead on Kyler Filewich’s layup with 12:48 left. The Bulldogs went scoreless on 12 consecutive possessions and used two timeouts in an attempt to stem the run.

“I thought the guys did a much better job guarding the ball, first and foremost,” Mullins said. “We stopped the transition and we did a good job being connected on the ball screens.”

Drake eventually scored the next seven points and grabbed a 42-41 edge when DeVries drilled a 3-ball with 11:24 left, setting the stage for a grinding finish.

Playing a Drake team that was without senior forward ShanQuan Hemphill, who tortured SIU twice last year during the Bulldogs’ series sweep in Des Moines, the Salukis were on point defensively during the first eight minutes.

Drake’s first five possessions went like this: Turnover, turnover, airball 3-pointer, Roman Penn layup, turnover. SIU led 12-7 just over six minutes into the game as Anthony D’Avanzo gave it a boost off the bench with five points, a steal and a rebound.

But after a 3-pointer by Troy D’Amico made it 16-12 Salukis at the 12:36 mark, they failed to score for more than 5 ½ minutes. The Bulldogs took advantage, ripping off 14 straight points as they routinely got the ball inside.

D’Amico broke the lengthy dry spell on a driving layup with 6:59 remaining, but Drake boosted the advantage to 33-21 with 2:36 left. SIU had a chance to take momentum into the half when it rattled off six quick points, capped by a Trent Brown 3-pointer with 55.6 seconds left.

However, the Bulldogs had the last say and converted behind DeVries’ mid-range jumper. When Domask’s fallaway fell short, Drake took a 35-27 cushion into intermission.

Saluki starters managed only 12 points in the first half and their top two scorers – Domask and Lance Jones – put up just three points, all by Domask. Jones battled foul trouble and what appeared to be a back injury during his 10 minutes.

DAWG BITES

SIU connected on 26 3-pointers in its previous two games, a stat that apparently caught the Bulldogs’ eye. The Salukis only tried five in the first half as Drake made an emphasis of guarding the bonus arc. … This game was originally scheduled for Jan. 5 but rescheduled after SIU had to postpone because of a COVID-19 situation in its program. … The Salukis try to salvage the last game of the three-game homestand at 7 p.m. Wednesday night against Indiana State.

