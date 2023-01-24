SIU Men's Basketball | Salukis edge Murray State to claim first in MVC

Grading the Salukis

Offense: B

That SIU made 45% of its shots, including 10 of 26 on 3-pointers, against a long, athletic opponent played a big role in the win. That it also kept the turnovers down to 8 and made Missouri State play 5 on 5 most of the day also helped. Marcus Domask was held to 3 of 12 from the field and scored only 10 points, but Jawaun Newton and Xavier Johnson helped take up slack with 10 each. Johnson’s fallaway at the end sealed it.

Defense: B

The only thing keeping this from being an A was that the Salukis allowed 15 offensive rebounds, including seven to Jonathan Mogbo. But they allowed Missouri State to make only 40.4% from the field and limited Donovan Clay, the Bears’ best player, to nine points on 3 of 10 shooting. SIU had sound defensive rotations most of the game and was able to limit the damage they did in the lane. Muila grabbed a team-high seven boards in just 21:50.

Overall: A

It was a much more detailed effort for the Salukis on Saturday than they displayed on Tuesday night against 4-16 Evansville. They never trailed and came up with all the answers any time the Bears and their crowd threatened to take over. They won in a tough building with their top players combining to make only 7 of 24 shots. There’s half a conference season left, but if SIU wins the regular season title, look back on this game as a big reason why.