SIU Men's Basketball | Salukis edge Murray State to claim first in MVC

For at least one night, SIU owns the Missouri Valley Conference’s penthouse suite to itself.
Surviving its ragged performance and an inspired effort from soon-to-be fierce rival Murray State, the Salukis made pressure plays in the endgame for a 68-64 win Tuesday night at Banterra Center.
Lance Jones scored 19 points for SIU (17-5, 9-2), which won for the 12th time in 13 games, and Marcus Domask added 17. Xavier Johnson gave the Salukis the lead for good with three free throws with 3:19 left.
“Toughness,” Jones said when asked what made the difference. “We had to grind one out and we made some good plays down the stretch. We never gave up; we just kept playing.”
Dalton Banks salted the game away with two foul shots with 21.2 seconds remaining. SIU canned 14 of 16 foul shots for the game, including 9 of 11 in the second half.
Brian Moore tallied 19 points for the Racers (11-10, 6-5), while Rob Perry delivered a 16-point, 10-rebound double-double. Jamari Smith hit for 15 points, but it wasn’t enough to prevent them from suffering a season sweep at the Salukis’ hands.
Perry drilled a fadeaway from the left baseline at the 1:38 mark to draw Murray State within 65-64, but SIU came up with stops on its last three possessions despite allowing five offensive rebounds. The Racers missed seven straight shots to end the game.
“I think it was just the connection we have in the huddle, the belief we have in each other,” Domask said when asked what helped the Salukis survive. “Even when things aren’t going well for us, we keep our spirits up. Basketball is a game of runs and it’s a matter of how you respond.”
SIU overcame 16 turnovers and Murray State’s 36-27 advantage on the glass to stretch its win streak to five. It took a half-game lead over Belmont, which plays on Wednesday night at Evansville.
There was a brief skirmish between the teams after the rancorous, emotional game. Murray State coaches had to bear-hug a couple of players to keep them from engaging with fans and/or Saluki players that were going to the student section to take a post-game team photo, something they’ve done after every home win this year.
“It was one of those games where there was a lot of talking on the court,” said SIU coach Bryan Mullins. “I told the guys, ‘When we win, shake hands and get to the Dawg Pound.’ No reason to be talking to the other team.”
SIU got off the mark quickly for the third straight game in what became an interesting, ragged first half. The Salukis ripped off eight straight points, forcing Murray State coach Steve Prohm to use a timeout before his team scored.
SIU led 10-2 at the first TV timeout before the Racers worked their way into contention after committing five turnovers in their first seven possessions. The Salukis got sloppy and Murray State took its first lead at the 10:37 mark on a Jamari Smith bucket.
The Racers led 20-17 later in the half when SIU got going from the 3-point stripe. It made four 3-pointers in the last 7:52, including one by Xavier Johnson coming out of the under-4 TV timeout that saw every Saluki touch the ball before Johnson got the wide-open look.
Trent Brown’s 3-pointer on the next possession – his first points since Dec. 16 – increased the margin to 34-28. But SIU didn’t score in the final 2:21 and settled for a 34-30 halftime edge.
The Salukis canned 7 of 15 3s in the half and shot 50% as a team, but were outrebounded 16-9. And the teams combined for 20 turnovers, 11 by Murray State.
DAWG BITES
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones was among the 6,507 fans to brave a bad weather forecast and make it to the game. … There was about a five-minute delay 15 seconds into the second half while the officiating crew of Rick Crawford, Bret Smith and Owen Shortt looked at courtside monitors after a dustup following a foul on Johnson. They emerged with double technicals on SIU’s Clarence Rupert and Murray State’s DJ Burns. … SIU travels to Illinois State on Sunday for a 2 p.m. contest with the Redbirds, who it defeated 69-57 on Jan. 14 in Carbondale.