SIU Men's Basketball | Salukis get off to a slow start, fall 70-62 at Bradley

PEORIA – Slow starts in each half doomed the SIU men Saturday night at Carver Arena.

The Salukis trailed 11-2 to begin the game, then absorbed a 10-2 run to start the second half as Bradley recorded a 70-62 Missouri Valley Conference win.

“They hurt us big-time,” said SIU guard Lance Jones. “They came out of the gate storming and they got up 17-7, so I think we were playing catch-up. We cut it to four going into halftime and then they went on another run.

“The whole game, we were playing catch-up.”

Rienk Mast scored a game-high 20 points for the Braves (10-10, 4-4) on just 13 shot attempts, adding nine rebounds. Terry Roberts stuffed the stat sheet with 18 points, seven assists and six rebounds. Ville Tahvanainen came off the bench to add 13 points.

Jones paced SIU (10-9, 3-4) with 19 points, but managed just five in the second half. Marcus Domask scored 14 before fouling out, going 6 of 8 at the foul line.

The rest of his teammates were only 7 of 14 at the stripe, finishing at 59.1 percent for the night to waste a major advantage in free throw attempts. Bradley was 10 of 13 at the line – all in the second half.

The Salukis were down by just four as the second half started, but the deficit grew to 48-36 just 3:38 into the second half after freshman guard Connor Hickman converted a 3-point play. Bradley kept SIU at arm’s length for the night’s remainder.

“You can’t be down 18 on the road in those two four-minute spans,” said SIU coach Bryan Mullins of the stagnant beginnings to each half. “We definitely have to do a better job of starting the half.”

Playing their fourth game in eight nights, the Salukis shot like a fatigued group at times in the second half. They made just 10 of 34 from the field with many attempts banging off the front iron. SIU never got the game closer than seven points down the stretch.

The Salukis managed just eight assists on 22 buckets, only the fourth time this year they’ve finished with less than 10.

“We missed some 3s and sometimes, assists are make-or-miss things,” Mullins said. “But we did over-dribble at times.”

The game’s beginning couldn’t have been scripted any worse for SIU. Bradley scored on eight of the first nine possessions for a 17-7 lead at the first TV timeout. The Braves seemed able to gain the lane virtually any way they desired.

But the Salukis slowly gained traction over the half’s remainder to pull back into contention. First, Jones got hot in a way that hasn’t always happened over the last month and a half, except for short stretches within games.

He nailed a couple of 3s and also converted some bold drives to the basket, finishing with 14 points and hitting all five of his shots from the field. Domask let the game come to him on offense and mixed in seven points, going 5 of 6 at the line.

Dalton Banks checked in with a corner 3 and a driving layup to help cut into the lead. And the SIU defense, which allowed a frightening 25 points in Bradley’s first 14 possessions, gave up just 13 in the last 15.

The Salukis had a chance to grab the lead late in the first half, but a turnover and a poor defensive rotation set up Ville Tahvanainen for a wing 3 that enabled the Braves to take a 38-34 lead to the locker room.

Still, SIU could have been closer or even led at intermission. But foul shooting, which has been a problem lately, was one again. The Salukis made just 7 of 13 and had to can their last six just to get there.

DAWG BITES

SIU continued its recent streak of above-average marksmanship from the 3-point line in the first half by hitting 3 of 6 before going just 2 of 13 on the second half. It was 47 of 110 in the previous four games. … On the other hand, Bradley was 6 of 14 from distance for the game. The Salukis entered the night leading the Valley in 3-point percentage defense at 30.5 percent. … SIU is back on the road Tuesday night for a 7 o’clock tip at No. 22 Loyola, which will probably fall from the rankings after losing at home Saturday to Missouri State.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.