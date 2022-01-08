SIU Men's Basketball | Salukis get stops, hold off Valparaiso

VALPARAISO, Ind. – A nearly game-long lead dwindled from 16 to 13 to 10 and then all the way down to two points in less than seven minutes.

You’d never notice it by watching the body language of the SIU men on the bench, according to coach Bryan Mullins.

“Our guys just stayed positive on the bench during the timeouts. That’s who we’ve got to be as a team,” he said.

Positive thoughts and three critical stops at the end Saturday night were just enough for the Salukis to escape The ARC with a 63-60 Missouri Valley Conference win over Valparaiso.

Marcus Domask pumped in a game-high 23 points on 12 shot attempts for SIU (9-5, 2-0), which won its first game after an 11-day COVID-19 layoff that forced it to postpone home games with Loyola and Drake. Dalton Banks added 14 off the bench and Lance Jones scored 11.

But in the end, it came down to doing what the Salukis do best – not let the other guys score. After Wisconsin transfer Kobe King stroked a 3-ball from the left wing with 1:20 left to pull the Beacons (8-8, 1-3) within two points, SIU managed just one Domask foul shot on its last three trips.

That was enough. Valparaiso missed its last five shots, including a pair of 3-pointers that could have put it in front.

“I felt we were physical with them,” Domask said of the Salukis’ defense. “We didn’t let them get to their spots that they’re used to as much. At the end of the day, defense just comes down to toughness. We were just tough tonight.”

Domask was tough, whether he was in a defensive stance or in triple-threat position. His game-high 38 minutes also included seven rebounds and six assists. The Beacons routinely ran double-teams at him after he scored 14 first half points and Domask consistently found open men.

Banks was that guy a couple of times in the second half, when he produced nine critical points. He turned a Domask feed into a 3-point play, then came up with a fallaway jumper at the 3:09 mark for SIU’s last field goal of the game and a 61-53 advantage.

It didn’t have to be such a dramatic ending for the Salukis. They did more than leave the door cracked for Valpo with some poor foul shooting, going 6 of 14 in the second half. In the last five minutes, they connected on just 2 of 8.

“We played about 34 minutes of high-level basketball,” Mullins said, “and the last six minutes, they made their run and we struggled to make free throws.”

That wasn’t enough to undo all the things SIU did to own a 56-40 lead with just over eight minutes left. It held the Beacons to 40 percent shooting from the field, including a 5 of 22 showing on 3-pointers. Making that notable is that Valparaiso entered the night with six double-figure scorers.

Only three of them got there on this night. And when the game was there to be won, none of them could make a round ball fit through an iron hoop.

“Every road game is hard,” Jones said. “But we stuck to the game plan, located the shooters and stuck to them. We played hard defense.”

DAWG BITES

Ben Harvey was the only SIU player not available to go, while Valparaiso played without guard Trevor Anderson due to COVID-19 protocol. … King scored 18 points for the Beacons, although he was just 5 of 13 from the field. … The Salukis collected 15 assists on 25 made buckets and finished with 11 turnovers – eight in the first half. … J.D. Muila grabbed 10 rebounds in just 19 minutes to lead SIU.

The Salukis visit Missouri State Wednesday night at 7.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.