SIU Men's Basketball | Salukis get win over Chicago State

SIU Men's Basketball

CARBONDALE — SIU’s five-game streak of scoring at least 71 points ended Friday night.

Fortunately for it, a modest winning streak continued as it locked down Chicago State’s perimeter-oriented offense over the last 15 minutes and scored just enough to carve out a 63-52 non-conference win at Banterra Center.

Lance Jones canned four 3-pointers, giving him nine in the last two games, and scored a game-high 19 points as the Salukis improved to 8-4 with their third straight win. Marcus Domask added 17 despite missing about 3 ½ minutes of the second half with a right leg injury.

Wesley Cardet, Jr. scored 14 points for the Cougars, which led 36-35 at the first TV timeout of the second half after a 10-3 run wiped out a six-point halftime deficit. But SIU finally shut down a 3-point onslaught that helped Chicago State contend for an upset and held it to only one 3 for the game’s remainder.

Two small runs helped the Salukis take control. They scored seven straight for a 42-36 advantage with 13:33 left after Domask converted a short jumper in the lane, then used an 8-1 burst to achieve their first double-figure lead of the night at 53-43 following two Domask foul shots at the 7:14 mark.

SIU spent the first half trying to regain a rhythm offensively and attempting to keep Chicago State off the 3-point line. Both projects came in fits and starts as the Cougars mounted steady resistance, belying their 3-9 record.

The Salukis didn’t take their first lead until Jones buried a 3-pointer at the 14:32 mark to make it 9-7. They actually didn’t play badly for a good portion of the half, although poor shooting – they made only 41.7% from the floor – colored their efforts.

Coach Bryan Mullins again cycled through his roster furiously in an attempt to find a fivesome that could defend and score in concert. Aside from allowing 7-of-16 3-point shooting to Chicago State in the half, defense wasn’t an issue. The Cougars made just one 2-point bucket and shot only 30.8% overall.

But SIU was locked in a 26-26 tie until the last minute. Trent Brown untied it with a 3-pointer off an offensive rebound by Jawaun Newton, followed by three foul shots by Jones after he was foolishly fouled on a 40-footer with 1.0 seconds remaining.

That allowed the Salukis to head for the locker room with a 32-26 advantage.

DAWG BITES

Domask’s first point Friday night enabled him to pass SIU Hall of Famer Chris Carr for 23rd on the school’s all-time scoring list. … Chicago State’s outburst from the 3-point line was an anomaly against the Saluki defense, which entered the game leading the Missouri Valley Conference in 3-point percentage defense at 27.8%. … The Cougars were just the sixth team in 12 games to hit better than 30% from the arc against SIU. … The Salukis travel to Southeast Missouri State on Wednesday night at 6:30 p.m. for their final game before Christmas.

bucky.dent@thesouthern.com

