SIU Men's Basketball | Salukis get win over Indiana State

CARBONDALE — This time, it didn’t come down to a last-second shot, missed free throws, untimely turnovers or failed boxouts.

SIU took all of those happenings out of the equation with a late 17-2 run that erased Indiana State’s 48-43 lead and presented it with a 63-55 Missouri Valley Conference win Wednesday night at Banterra Center that ended its three-game losing streak.

Lance Jones started the spurt with a 3-pointer and added to it with a high-arching 3 as the shot clock expired for a 52-48 advantage with 6:27 remaining. Steven Verplancken drained the 3 that put the Salukis ahead for good at 49-48 and added another 3-ball off a Dalton Banks feed at the 5:45 mark to make it 55-48.

Ben Coupet administered the dagger with a 3-pointer with 1:11 left to make it an 11-point lead and improve SIU’s record to 10-8 overall and 3-3 in the conference.

Jones scored 14 points for the Salukis, while Verplancken added 12 and Banks hit for 11 points. Banks also added four assists in a solid 29-minute performance, helping the SIU bench outscore Sycamore reserves 21-9.

Xavier Bledson tallied a game-high 21 points for Indiana State (8-9, 1-4), 17 of those in the first half. Simon Wilbar added 11, but leading scorer Cooper Neese was held to five shots and six points, nine under his average.

Hoping to salvage the finale of its three-game homestand, SIU struggled early to find a way to keep Indiana State’s five-out attack from finding lanes to the basket. Six-six sophomore Xavier Bledson was a real problem, scoring nine of the team’s first 13 points.

The Sycamores established a 16-10 lead just over nine minutes into the game when Cooper Neese shook free at the top of the key and drilled a 3-pointer. Then the Salukis, whose identity on offense is to look for 3-pointers, rattled off eight straight points with an unusual method – midrange jumpers and drives.

Verplancken led the charge with six straight points. All of them were jumpers in the lane, a surprising method considering that he entered the night with 47 buckets for the year, 33 of them from 3-point land.

That gave SIU a short-lived 18-16 edge that Indiana State quickly erased with a 7-0 run. However, the Salukis responded with improved shot-making and superior depth for the half’s remainder. Dalton Banks and freshman Troy D’Amico keyed the spurt.

D’Amico found Banks for a layup and then swished a corner 3-pointer. Later, D’Amico canned a baseline jumper, while Banks drove for a bucket while being fouled.

SIU managed to take a 32-31 halftime lead when it scored in transition in the last five seconds after the last of the Sycamores’ seven turnovers. Marcus Domask took it strong to the bucket for his only points of the half.

DAWG BITES

Domask got one of his few extended breaks since conference play started when he got a four-minute breather that bridged the under-8 timeout in the first half. He entered the game averaging an MVC-high 36.1 minutes per game. … Banks is 23 of 34 from the field over his last eight games. … The Salukis hit the road Saturday night for a 7 o’clock tip-off against Bradley.

