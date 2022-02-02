SIU Men's Basketball | Salukis go cold, fall to Missouri State

CARBONDALE — Basketball is a game of matchups.

The ones SIU gets against Missouri State this year are its worst in the Missouri Valley Conference. And when shots don’t fall, as was the case Wednesday night, the final margin becomes the worst of the year.

With the Bears’ 1-2 punch of Isiaih Mosley and Gaige Prim each scoring 22 points, they pulled away from the Salukis midway through the second half for a 69-54 win and a sweep of the regular season series.

Mosley got his points on just 11 shot attempts, connecting on 8 of 8 at the foul line. Prim also required only 11 shots to reach 22. Their efficiency helped Missouri State (17-7, 8-3) connect on 54.3 percent of its field goals, including a white-hot 63.6 percent after halftime.

Meanwhile, SIU (11-12, 4-7) dropped back under .500 with its seventh loss in nine games as it went cold from the field again, a common problem during this recent skid. The Salukis sank only 36.2 percent for the night, dipping to 34.5 percent after halftime.

SIU only trailed 38-34 when Marcus Domask sank two free throws after Mosley drew a technical foul with 15:55 remaining. But a turnover led to Ja’Monta Black’s 3-pointer that turned the tide for good. The Bears unfurled a 23-5 run over a 7:50 span that gave them a 61-39 cushion on Prim’s jump hook with 8:05 left.

Lance Jones scored 14 points to pace the Salukis, while Domask was restricted to nine points on 2 of 10 shooting. They were outrebounded 38-23 and made only 3 of 20 3-point attempts.

Coming off a 77-55 win Sunday over a depleted Valparaiso team which played without two starters, SIU faced Missouri State with a depleted crowd. Wednesday night’s icy, snowy weather left the crowd in three-figure mode at tip-off.

Nevertheless, the Salukis were on point early, grinding out a 7-2 lead just over four minutes into the game when Domask drilled a top-of-the-key 3. Their defense didn’t allow a field goal for the first 4:23 as it forced tough shots and a pair of turnovers.

But Mosley and Prim got going after that, combining for 20 first half points. Prim, who when he lasted played in Banterra Center collected 29 points and grabbed 21 rebounds last February, rained in a high-arcing 3-pointer to cap a 9-0 Bears’ run that made it 11-7.

SIU found some success with straight-line drives to the goal, rattling off eight straight points for a 15-11 lead on Dalton Banks’ layup. But it only managed nine points for the half’s remainder despite generating some pretty decent looks.

The Salukis were just 11 of 29 from the field and 2 of 8 from 3. One of the makes was a Trent Brown bomb from the corner in the last minute that enabled them to get within 29-24. SIU could have closed within three just before halftime, but a Domask turnaround came up begging.

Missouri State made 11 of 24, thanks largely to Mosley and Prim hitting 7 of 12. It also controlled the boards 18-13.

DAWG BITES

The result dropped SIU to 0-7 in the conference against teams above them in the standings. … The Salukis didn’t take a single free throw in a rapidly-played first half and Missouri State was granted just four – all by Mosley. … Prior to Wednesday night, SIU's most lopsided losses were 12-point decisions against Northeastern and San Francisco. ... SIU hits the road Saturday night for a 7 o’clock contest at Illinois State, the only Valley team it hasn’t played yet.

