SIU Men's Basketball | Salukis go cold in season-ending loss to Drake

ST. LOUIS — SIU hoped that it could avenge two regular season losses to shorthanded Drake on Friday night at the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament.

But the Salukis couldn’t get the job done, going cold from the 3-point line in Enterprise Center and seeing their season end with a 65-52 quarterfinal loss.

Marcus Domask scored 18 points and grabbed eight rebounds for sixth-seeded SIU (16-15), but didn’t get enough help. Lance Jones found foul trouble in the first half and never got untracked, managing 15 points on 6 of 15 shooting before fouling out.

And the Salukis, which at their best are capable of hitting 14 or 15 3s in a game, converted only 4 of 26 for the night. They were 34 of 72 from the arc in their previous three games.

Meanwhile, the third-seeded Bulldogs (23-9) steadily pulled away in the second half behind the 1-2 punch of ShanQuan Hemphill and Tucker DeVries. Hemphill needed just eight shots to score 19 points and grab 10 rebounds, while DeVries came alive after halftime for 11 of his 13.

Also, Drake dominated the boards after being owned by seven in the first half. It finished the evening with a 34-29 edge; SIU recorded just five boards after halftime.

DeVries hit a tough shot along the baseline with 3:21 remaining to provide the Bulldogs with a 60-46 cushion, essentially ending the game’s competitive phase.

The teams’ second meeting in seven days couldn’t have gotten off to a much more promising start for SIU for most of the half, even though it missed 13 consecutive 3-pointers after Jones opened the scoring with a 3.

That’s because the Salukis overcame their frigid shooting from the arc, along with turnover troubles over the first nine minutes, with some good defense and outstanding rebounding.

Drake had to play without its minutes leader, guard D.J. Wilkins, a 10 ppg scorer who tore his ACL against SIU on Feb. 26. It missed all kinds of shots from the field – open 3s, post-ups, even more difficult looks in traffic – and went 6 of its first 26.

Eventually, the Salukis found a little footing on offense, mostly behind Domask. He collected a dozen points and six rebounds in the half. Others were able to contribute a bit as SIU grabbed 24 boards in the half, one more than it got for the game at Drake.

Jones made his second 3 after an offensive rebound to make it 24-17 with 2:47 left in the half, a play that enraged Bulldog fans because Tremell Murphy was lying on the other end of the floor after taking a spill while driving to the goal.

But SIU wasn’t able to build on that lead. Quite the opposite happened. Drake hit its last four shots and went on an 11-2 spurt, taking a 28-26 edge to the break when Garrett Sturtz converted a baseline jumper with 5.3 seconds left.

DAWG BITES

Domask and Jones combined for 18 of SIU’s 26 first half points. Ben Coupet, Jr., who entered the game averaging 17.8 over his last four games, was held to two points in 11 minutes and sat out the last five-plus minutes after drawing his second foul. … Domask led the team in scoring (15.1), rebounding (5.1) and assists (3.9), becoming the first player to do that since Desmar Jackson did so in 2014. … This was the first meeting between the Salukis and Bulldogs at Arch Madness since 2010.

