The trap game almost trapped them.
But SIU hung on by the last edge of its fully-chewed nails Wednesday night for a 68-66 win over UIC in Banterra Center, enabling it to join Drake and Bradley in a three-way tie atop the Missouri Valley Conference.
The Flames (10-16, 2-13) had a chance to force overtime, but couldn’t even squeeze off a shot despite inbounding from the baseline with 3.7 seconds left. They fumbled the inbounds pass and by the time they regained possession, time expired.
“They were running a stagger to the corner for a 3 or trying to slip someone underneath because we were switching,” said Salukis coach Bryan Mullins.
Mullins credited JD Muila, who was guarding the inbounds passer, with perhaps taking away some of his vision and forcing him to throw a tougher pass.
“We just stuck together,” Muila said. “Coach had a game plan and we played hard until the final buzzer.”
Marcus Domask scored a game-high 24 points for the Salukis (19-7, 11-4) while adding six assists. Lance Jones added 12 as SIU canned nearly 54% of its field goals, allowing it to overcome a whopping 21 turnovers.
“There are things we need to clean up,” Domask said. “Too many turnovers and too many o-boards. UIC’s a better team than their record, but we definitely have to take care of the ball better.”
Jace Carter scored 17 points to pace UIC, while Tre Anderson netted 14, including a corner 3 with 1:26 left that pulled the Flames within 65-64. Toby Okani hit for 11 points and Christian Jones was good for 10.
After Domask canned two foul shots with 12.2 seconds remaining for a three-point lead, Lance Jones was whistled for a blocking foul on Anderson before UIC could try a potential tying 3-pointer. Anderson made one and missed the second, but the Salukis couldn’t bring down the rebound, leading to the final stop.
The Salukis went on a 17-2 run to take a 58-43 lead with 9:03 left on a corner 3 by Troy D’Amico, but nearly blew the lead as UIC kept working the game and taking advantage of sloppy play.
SIU started the game smoking, hitting nine of its first 11 shots, including 3-of-4 from 3-point land. Domask sank his first four shots, including a 3-ball as the shot clock wound down and then a corner 3 on the next trip for an 8-0 lead.
A few minutes later, Scottie Ebube came off the bench and gave his team – and the crowd – a lift. He dunked in transition on his first touch, then plowed over a defender on the next trip and dunked again for a 20-11 lead at the 10:31 mark.
Yet all that accurate shooting couldn’t shake the Salukis free from UIC for one big reason: Sloppy ballhandling. SIU hacked up a whopping 11 turnovers, committing every type of infraction possible from shot clock violations to charges to silly passes after jumping in the air with no one to throw it to.
The Flames trailed just 30-27 after Okani’s layup in the final minute when the Salukis took advantage of a 2-for-1 situation with the shot clock. Domask canned two free throws on an aggressive drive to the rack and Xavier Johnson swished a 3-pointer from out front with 2.1 seconds left for a 35-27 advantage at intermission.
UIC started the second half with a 14-6 burst, tying the game for the first time when Filip Skobalj drilled a 3-pointer with 15:04 left. Then SIU appeared to fit the figurative X button over the next six minutes before almost frittering all of it away.
“We were able to make one more play than they did at the end,” Mullins said.
DAWG BITES
SIU learned Tuesday that its Feb. 19 game with Bradley was picked up by ESPN2 and will start at 1 p.m. That will be its third game on the network family this year. It played Belmont on ESPNU on New Year’s Day and will appear on the same network for Saturday’s 1 p.m. tip at Drake. … Domask’s first bucket of the second half gave him 1,500 career points, widening his lead over Drake’s D.J. Wilkins (1,482) as the current leading career scorer in the Valley. … The Salukis dropped to 13th in this week’s CollegeInsider.com mid-major poll after reaching as high as 9th two weeks ago. … SIU earned a 22-6 advantage in bench scoring as Ebube added two more resounding second half dunks to his first half total, finishing with eight points in just 5:17.