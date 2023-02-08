Grading the Salukis

Offense: C+

SIU shot a good percentage (53.7) and drew 16 assists off 22 field goals, which is solid basketball. But it doesn’t get anything better than a slightly average grade because of its 21 turnovers, including five each from Lance Jones and Xavier Johnson. Marcus Domask got off the mark early and finished with a game-high 24 points after a pair of games in which he managed just 17 total. And the bench came up with 22 points, a big difference.

Defense: B

The Salukis came up with the big stop at the end as JD Muila forced a poor bounce pass that UIC couldn’t handle, leading to no shot on the final possession. SIU might have allowed 13 offensive rebounds to a poor-rebounding team, but its first-shot defense was good as the Flames made only 22 of 64 attempts from the field. Johnson might have turned the ball over a lot, but helped rebound the ball as he came up with a team-high nine.

Overall: B-

On a night where Belmont fell from a four-way tie for first entering the week with a last-second loss at Missouri State, the Salukis at least avoided what would have been a crushing upset to a team that fell to 2-13 in the league. There are things to clean up going into Saturday’s showdown at Drake – turnovers and offensive rebounds come to mind – but SIU improved to 7-1 in games decided by 5 points or less, including 4-1 in the Valley.