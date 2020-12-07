SIU Men's Basketball | Salukis off to strong start early

CARBONDALE — The SIU men's basketball team went from one of its hardest assignments to one of its easiest over five days, but two things became clear through the Salukis' 2-0 start.

This team could play nine or 10 guys consistently, and will score better than last season's club. Nine of SIU's 16 losses last season came when leading scorer Marcus Domask failed to break double figures. The Salukis' only win without at least 10 points from the Missouri Valley Conference Freshman and Newcomer of the Year came at home against Loyola, when they needed a career-high 27 points from Eric McGill to derail the Ramblers, 68-63.

"We can play almost everybody, and I feel confident with everybody on the court," said Domask, who was honored as the MVC player of the week Monday after scoring 42 points in wins over Southeast Missouri State and Division II Quincy. "It's a good feeling to sit down and trust who we have in the game. If someone's not playing well one night, we have someone who can step up, and it really helps us."

