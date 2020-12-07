SIU Men's Basketball | Salukis off to strong start early

CARBONDALE — The SIU men's basketball team went from one of its hardest assignments to one of its easiest over five days, but two things became clear through the Salukis' 2-0 start.
This team could play nine or 10 guys consistently, and will score better than last season's club. Nine of SIU's 16 losses last season came when leading scorer Marcus Domask failed to break double figures. The Salukis' only win without at least 10 points from the Missouri Valley Conference Freshman and Newcomer of the Year came at home against Loyola, when they needed a career-high 27 points from Eric McGill to derail the Ramblers, 68-63.
"We can play almost everybody, and I feel confident with everybody on the court," said Domask, who was honored as the MVC player of the week Monday after scoring 42 points in wins over Southeast Missouri State and Division II Quincy. "It's a good feeling to sit down and trust who we have in the game. If someone's not playing well one night, we have someone who can step up, and it really helps us."
Three days after returning from a 14-day pause because of some positive cases of COVID-19, SIU rallied from 11 points down in the final six minutes to beat the Redhawks on the road. Sophomore guard Ben Harvey, a transfer from Eastern Illinois that will be one of the Salukis' main newcomers, had 22 points in his premiere for his new team Wednesday night at the Show Me Center. Harvey added another 16 points, five rebounds, and two of SIU's 23 assists against Quincy on Sunday.
Returnees Lance Jones (11 points) and Trent Brown (career-high 12) also broke double figures against the Hawks, who were playing their second game in less than 24 hours when they tipped it up at the Banterra Center. Seven different Salukis have scored at least 10 points in a game so far this season.
SIU didn't break 80 points in a single game last season, but beat SEMO 87-79 in overtime Wednesday and defeated Quincy 102-61. The Salukis' 56 points in the first half Sunday, although against a team playing its fourth game in less than seven days, still tied for the seventh-most in school history in the opening 20 minutes. SIU's 102 points were the most since scoring that many against North Carolina A&T in 2017.
Acting head coach Brendan Mullins said SIU's 23 assists on 40 buckets helped.
"I think it's something we've been preaching for six months. I thought it moved good against SEMO, especially in the second half, but, all the teaching offensive clips we showed the guys from the SEMO game were when we drove and didn't find the open guy, and took tough twos," he said. "It was part of the reason we didn't shoot as good a field goal percentage, even though we shot a good 3-point field goal percentage, against SEMO."
