SIU Men's Basketball | Salukis overcome droughts to get win over Tennessee State

CARBONDALE — In a game that became increasingly harder to watch as it progressed, SIU endured lengthy scoring droughts in each half, yet somehow managed to pull away from Tennessee State.

Holding the Tigers to 17 second half points, the Salukis survived a sloppy second half to post a 57-44 win Thursday night in Banterra Center.

Marcus Domask scored a game-high 18 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for SIU (3-1), which made just 3 of 18 shots after halftime and struggled from the 3-point line for a third consecutive game.

After making only 14 of 60 in a road win over Oklahoma State and a defeat to Southern Indiana, the Salukis clanged their way to a 3 of 20 showing. Domask’s jumper in the lane with 10:53 left was their last field goal of the night. They committed a whopping 15 turnovers after halftime.

“I think we got stagnant in the second half,” Domask said.

But it didn’t matter because SIU played its best 40 minutes of defense. Tennessee State (3-1) found few easy looks against the Salukis, connecting on just 28.3% from the field and 4 of 19 on 3-pointers. It entered the night draining 39.2% from the arc.

“Our defense was big-time,” Domask said. “I think that was the best it’s shown this season. Our guards did a great job keeping their guards in front of them. We rotated really well. A lot of our practice the last two days was working on guarding in isolation, knowing how quick their guards are. Keeping them out of the paint was our main goal.”

Jr. Clay scored 12 points to pace the Tigers, which is nine under his average coming in. He was just 4 of 13 from the field. Tennessee State’s starters managed just 22 points.

SIU forced 17 turnovers and converted them into 21 points.

“We really challenged our guys before the game to lock in on the defensive end,” said SIU coach Bryan Mullins. “We didn’t let our offense dictate our defense. It was a special performance on the defensive end.”

Coming off a surprisingly lopsided 71-53 loss Sunday at Southern Indiana, SIU got off to a fast start. It established a 10-3 lead at the first TV timeout as Jones drove for an easy layup and drained a 3-pointer.

Tennessee State came into the game averaging 84 ppg and hitting nearly 49% of its field goal attempts, but had played a Division II team and two opponents with kenpom.com rankings in the 300s. The Tigers took a few minutes to adjust to the toughest defense they had seen.

They found some traction in the last 10 minutes of the half after the Salukis opened up a 25-12 advantage on a pair of Jones drives and a feed to Domask for a transition hoop. TSU rattled off 12 straight points, holding SIU scoreless for nearly 5 ½ minutes.

The Salukis controlled the last four minutes of the half with help from a surprising source. Seven-foot freshman Cade Hornecker, seeing his first action of the year after Clarence Rupert drew two quick fouls, hit a layup on his first touch.

That initiated an 11-3 run to finish the half, giving SIU a 36-27 advantage at the break. The difference was that the Salukis scored 15 points off eight turnovers while committing just two miscues.

DAWG BITES

This game was part of the SoCal Challenge, which both teams participate in next week. Tennessee State is playing in a separate four-team bracket than the Salukis with three other mid-majors. … SIU extended its non-conference home winning streak to 16. Its last non-conference home defeat came three years ago against San Francisco. … SIU takes on UNLV late Monday night in its division of the SoCal Challenge at midnight Central time (10 p.m. Pacific) in San Juan Capistrano, Calif. CBS Sports Network will air the game.