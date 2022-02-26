 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SIU Men's Basketball

SIU Men's Basketball | Salukis' rally comes up short at Drake

DES MOINES – This time, SIU got off a final shot.

But Marcus Domask’s attempt to force overtime came up short as the horn sounded in Knapp Center on Saturday, enabling Drake to escape with a 62-60 Missouri Valley Conference win.

Domask led the Salukis’ charge from a 17-point second half deficit with 14 of his game-high 21 points, bringing them within 56-55 with 2:42 left when he converted Lance Jones’ pretty pass into a layup. And he had a chance to extend the game when he caught the ball on the right side in the mid-post.

But with barely over two seconds to score over Tremell Murphy, Domask’s options were limited. He turned to his left, into the lane and tried a 10-footer that didn’t get to the front rim.

“Obviously, I would have liked to make it,” Domask said, “but we have to move on.”

When the teams last played last month at Banterra Center, Domask got the ball with the game on the line on the final possession. But a Bulldog double-team helped force him to waste time making a decision and by the time he passed to Dalton Banks for an open corner 3, time expired and SIU lost 60-59.

The Salukis (16-14, 9-9) got their final opportunity when Roman Penn, an 83 percent foul shooter, bricked the front end of a 1-and-1 that Domask rebounded with 9.5 seconds left. Jones brought the ball across the time line with one goal in mind – find the guy that fueled the rally.

“It was a tough shot and he had limited time to make a move,” said coach Bryan Mullins. “But obviously, everyone in the program trusts Marcus. Marcus and Lance made so many winning plays for us at the end.”

Jones was a symbol of his team. After a rough first half in which tossed an early airball on an open 3 and went 1 of 7 from the field, he bounced back with 11 of his 13 after halftime. He swished a corner 3 with 50 seconds left to make it 60-58, then answered Penn’s pullup with two foul shots with 12.6 seconds remaining.

Ultimately, though, all of SIU’s good work in the second half was undone by a brutal last 15 minutes in the first half. After making 5 of its first 8 shots, the Salukis went 4 of 19 to end the half and also hemorrhaged turnovers against a very physical defense.

They committed nine, helping fuel Drake’s transition game and a loud Senior Day crowd. The margin climbed from 13-11 at the first TV timeout to 27-13 as SIU managed only two points in nearly 12 minutes.

“I wouldn’t say that threw us off,” Domask said of the Bulldogs’ intense defense. “I’d have to look at the film. We definitely expected them to be physical.”

Drake (22-9, 13-5) increased a 34-20 halftime lead to 39-22 less than two minutes into the second half when Murphy drained a 3-pointer. Then the Salukis suddenly caught fire, particularly from the arc.

After going 1 of 11 in the first half, SIU canned its first five 3-point tries after halftime. That sparked a 20-5 run that forced a Bulldogs timeout after Ben Coupet, Jr. swished a 3-ball to make it 44-42 at the 11:53 mark.

The game’s remainder was a classic Valley grinder. Every Drake punch was greeted by a Saluki counter-punch, until the last punch didn’t connect.

“These past couple of weeks, we’ve played at a very high level for multiple times,” Mullins said. “The challenge is 40 minutes, two halves. Can we do it and be consistent possession by possession?

“In terms of where we are, I feel very confident going into St. Louis.”

DAWG BITES

Steven Verplancken, Jr. drew back into the starting lineup in place of J.D. Muila, although Muila entered the game before the first TV timeout. Verplancken played 34:33 and scored eight points, while Muila was scoreless over 16 minutes but blocked a shot and offered solid defense in the lane. … Murphy scored 14 to pace the Bulldogs, while Penn hit for 12 points and Garrett Sturtz delivered a 10-point, 10-rebound double-double. … SIU was outboarded 29-23, giving up 13 offensive rebounds on 28 available missed shots. … The Salukis go into Arch Madness as the No. 6 seed and will play the third seed Friday night at 8:30 in Enterprise Center.

Drake 62, SIU 60

SIU (60): Domask 9-14 2-3 21, Banks 1-4 0-0 2, Jones 4-12 2-2 13, Verplancken 3-5 0-0 8, Coupet 4-9 4-4 14, Muila 0-1 0-0 0, Brown 0-0 0-0 0, Filewich 0-2 0-0 0, D’Amico 1-1 0-0 2. Totals: 22-48 8-9 60.

DRAKE (62): Murphy 6-10 0-0 14, Wilkins 2-3 0-0 6, Penn 5-8 0-1 12, Sturtz 4-8 2-2 10, DeVries 3-11 1-1 7, Hemphill 3-9 2-2 8, Brodie 1-3 0-2 2, Akinwole 1-2 0-0 3, Jackson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 25-54 5-8 62.

Halftime: Drake 34-20. 3-point goals – SIU 8-20 (Jones 3-9, Verplancken 2-2, Coupet 2-4, Domask 1-2, Banks 0-3), Drake 7-16 (Wilkins 2-3, Penn 2-3, Murphy 2-4, Akinwole 1-2, DeVries 0-4). Team fouls – SIU 12, Drake 12. Rebounds – SIU 23 (Coupet 6), Drake 29 (Sturtz 10). Assists – SIU 10 (Jones 5), Drake 13 (Wilkins, Penn, DeVries 3). Fouled out – None. Officials – Crenshaw, Campbell, Heimerman. A—4,417.

Grading the Salukis

Offense: B-

As poor as the first half was, the second half was equally good. SIU went from 9 of 27 shooting in the first half to 13 of 21 after halftime, canning 7 of 9 3-point attempts. The Salukis’ three double-figure scorers combined for 48 points, with Marcus Domask firing in 21 on 14 shot attempts. Ben Coupet, Jr. continued his late surge with 14 points.

Defense: C+

Much like the offense, the defense wasn’t quite good enough in the first half and very good after halftime. After yielding 53.6 percent shooting in the first half, SIU allowed just 38.5 percent after intermission. But permitting 16 points off 13 offensive rebounds was a killer, as was the inability to stop Roman Penn in the last 2 ½ minutes.

Overall: B-

The first half lost this game for SIU. Falling behind by double figures was too much to overcome in spite of a terrific second half. Bottle that second half up and repeat it at Arch Madness, and this could be a dangerous out. But as coach Bryan Mullins mentioned after the game, can this team marry two halves of consistent play together?

