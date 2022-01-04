 Skip to main content
SIU Basketball

SIU Men's Basketball | Salukis reschedule three home games

Northeastern SIU Basketball

SIU's men's basketball team warms up before taking on Northeastern at the Paradise Jam in the Virgin Islands.

SIU announced on Tuesday that it has rescheduled three men's basketball home games for later this month.

The Salukis will play Drake, which was supposed to appear at Banterra Center Wednesday night, on Jan. 17 at 7 p.m. They will host Loyola at 7 p.m. on Jan. 27 in a game that was supposed to be played on Sunday. Both games were postponed due to COVID-19 protocol in the SIU program.

In addition, the Salukis have moved their Jan. 29 game with Valparaiso back a day to Sunday, Jan. 30 with the start time set for 4 p.m.

SIU is scheduled to return to action on Saturday night in a 6 o'clock tip-off at Valparaiso. 

