SIU Men's Basketball | Salukis reschedule three home games

SIU announced on Tuesday that it has rescheduled three men's basketball home games for later this month.

The Salukis will play Drake, which was supposed to appear at Banterra Center Wednesday night, on Jan. 17 at 7 p.m. They will host Loyola at 7 p.m. on Jan. 27 in a game that was supposed to be played on Sunday. Both games were postponed due to COVID-19 protocol in the SIU program.