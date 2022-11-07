SIU Men's Basketball | Salukis show flashes of balance, depth in victory over Little Rock

CARBONDALE — There are better ways to open a season than SIU did Monday night, but it’s hard to think of them.

While Little Rock isn’t exactly Oklahoma State, Saint Louis or Drake, the Salukis still looked like a team eager to justify all the offseason hype at Banterra Center.

Flashing much-improved depth and scoring balance, SIU led by 34 points midway through the second half of a 94-63 laugher.

Lance Jones and sixth man Dalton Banks each scored 14 points, while Marcus Domask added 11 and Evansville transfer Jawaun Newton came off the bench to net 10 points. Six other players chipped in between six and nine points. Eleven of the 12 men who played for SIU found the scoring column.

“A lot of emotions and a lot of excitement,” Jones said. “Everybody works really hard and we trust everybody on the court. It’s not a one-person team or a two-person team. Everybody contributes.”

Until a late-game drought, the Salukis were converting better than 65% from the field. They still finished at 58.2%, drawing assists on 20 of 32 field goals. SIU canned 12 of 28 from 3-point range and dominated rebounding, 48-25.

That last stat was particularly pleasing to coach Bryan Mullins. His team was outrebounded 46-27 in an exhibition game on Oct. 29 at Alabama and was losing the boards 10-7 at one point in the first half. They grabbed 20 of the next 23 caroms.

“Different guys stepped up,” Mullins said. “We had offensive rebounds, free throw offensive rebounds. The rebound department was a huge emphasis for us over the last week.”

D.J. Smith scored a game-high 21 points for the Trojans, which made just 40.6% of their field goal tries. SIU exploited Little Rock for 16 fast-break points and grabbed 13 offensive boards out of 28 available missed shots.

The only negatives were 19 turnovers and some sketchy defense. The Trojans made 50% of their shots in the second half, mostly on drives, and missed a spate of point-blank looks in each half.

“At times our defense was special,” Banks said, “but there were times when we lost a little bit of our connectivity. For the most part, it was good.”

The tone was cast almost immediately. The crowd stood and applauded as SIU won the tap. They only had to stand 21 seconds before taking their seats because Trent Brown drained a top of the key 3-pointer to open the season.

Domask and Jones joined the barrage shortly thereafter and it was 11-2 at the first TV timeout. Things got more lopsided from there as the Salukis kept executing and scoring while Little Rock kept missing.

SIU’s depth became abundantly clear before the second TV timeout. Redshirt freshman Scottie Ebube’s first two touches offensively became 3-point plays. The second one drew sustained roars as Xavier Johnson hit him in stride in transition down the middle of the floor for a 22-8 lead.

Then Jones drained three straight 3-pointers, including a heat check bomb from the Saluki snout well behind the arc, for a 33-13 cushion at the 8:14 mark. Domask chimed in with consecutive dunks later to up the margin to 22.

The half ended in fitting fashion. Brown missed a transition 3-pointer on the last possession, but the ball bounced back to him in the left corner. Brown didn’t miss the second chance and SIU ran into the locker room with a 54-27 advantage.

DAWG BITES

Troy D’Amico drew his first career start Monday night, joining Domask, Jones, Johnson and Brown. … This was the Charles Helleny Tip-Off Classic, named in honor of the long-time Saluki booster who donated the 4th-largest gift in the athletic department’s history. Since he passed in 2019, the team’s first home game against a Division I foe every year is named for him. … The attendance of 5,199 was SIU’s largest home crowd since the 2018-19 season. Its biggest home audience last year was 5,000 for a Nov. 12 matchup with Austin Peay. … SIU hits the road for a 7 p.m. contest Thursday night at Oklahoma State.