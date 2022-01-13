SIU Men's Basketball | Salukis simply couldn't stop Missouri State

From a physical standpoint, Missouri State might be the toughest matchup the SIU men have this year in the Missouri Valley Conference.

That was on full display Wednesday night in Springfield, Mo., where the Salukis hit 14 3-pointers, committed just eight turnovers, took more free throws than the Bears and still boarded the bus with an 81-76 loss.

SIU’s defense simply couldn’t get Missouri State stopped, no matter what lineup it tried. The Bears became the first team to score more than 69 points against the Salukis because they artfully exploited their height and strength advantages.

A lot of it had to do with Gaige Prim’s 29 points and 21 points against SIU last February in Carbondale. The Salukis’ game plan defensively was simple – don’t let him get off the mark. They rotated five defenders against him and limited him to 12 points on nine shot attempts.

That came with multiple prices. First, there were the nine fouls Prim drew in 32 minutes, including three on J.D. Muila and Kyler Filewich before the first TV timeout that cut into their usage all game. Then there was his post passing; Prim finished with three assists and had other “hockey” assists, passes that lead to the assist pass to a teammate.

“Our bigs battled,” said SIU coach Bryan Mullins. “It’s hard to double him because he’s a really good passer. That’s one of the best things he does.”

And finally, there was the Bears’ Isiaih Mosley, who was contained during the first half. Mosley needed nine shots to score eight points and also committed four turnovers. But in the second half, Mosley went off for 25 of his game-high 33 points, sinking 10 of 11 free throws.

Salukis guard Steven Verplancken took the blame for Mosley’s explosion, saying he didn’t do a good enough job of making him go left. But it wasn’t all poor defense. Mosley made a handful of shots in traffic with defenders attached to him during his 10 of 18 performance.

“He’s a good player,” Verplancken said of Mosley. “You can’t give him an easy one so he can get into rhythm, like he did tonight.”

ON THE OTHER HAND …

While Verplancken wasn’t happy with his defense, he certainly came through offensively to keep SIU in contention. After going scoreless Saturday night at Valparaiso, Verplancken hit his first shot, a 3-pointer, to set a different tone for this one.

He finished with 16 points on 6 of 8 shooting, going 4 of 5 on 3-point attempts. He was the ringleader in a barrage from the arc for the Salukis, which were 14 of 29 from deep. That’s an effective shooting percentage of 72.4 percent.

“Hitting that first one feels amazing, always,” Verplancken said. “But you still have to be mentally strong if you don’t hit the first one to come back and shoot the second one with as much confidence as the first one.

“It’s about trusting yourself, getting your feet under you and coming back to the right space.”

Mullins praised Verplancken’s performance.

“Obviously, he gave us a great boost,” Mullins said. “He didn’t hesitate when he was open; he shot the ball with confidence. He’s put a ton of work in, so we need him to keep playing like that.”

COMING HOME

Because of its COVID-19 postponements in early January, SIU becomes the last MVC team to play a conference game at home when it takes on Northern Iowa on Saturday night at 7 p.m. in Banterra Center.

Going 2-1 in their first three games constituted a successful stretch, but the Salukis know the homecourt always gives a team a better chance to win. And they’re certainly looking forward to hearing cheers from the crowd instead of jeers.

“It’s going to feel amazing,” Verplancken said. “Banterra – the energy there is special. We’ve missed playing in front of the home fans.”

SIU (9-6, 2-1) is 6-0 at home this season, with five of its wins by double figures.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.