SIU Men's Basketball | Salukis sink late foul shots, get by Evansville

CARBONDALE – It wasn’t as easy as some might have thought.

But SIU avoided an upset loss at Evansville’s hands Saturday night when it canned its final eight free throws to seal a 69-62 Missouri Valley Conference win at Banterra Center.

In improving to 13-13 overall and 6-8 in the conference, the Salukis put four players in double figures, led by 12 points from Kyler Filewich. Dalton Banks added 11, while Lance Jones and Steven Verplancken, Jr. each scored 10 points.

Verplancken sank two foul shots with 24.3 seconds left for a 65-60 lead and Jones sealed the outcome with a breakaway layup at the 10-second mark that increased the advantage to 67-60.

“In terms of winning games, that’s what it takes,” said SIU coach Bryan Mullins of the late foul shooting. “All those guys stepped up and did a great job.”

That included Trent Brown’s first two free throws of the season with 3:03 remaining that gave the Salukis a 61-56 lead. Marcus Domask and Dalton Banks also contributed a pair of foul shots apiece down the stretch.

Three players scored 54 of the Purple Aces‘ points. Blaise Beauchamp hit for a game-high 19, while Evan Kuhlman added 18. Shamar Givance netted 17 points to go along with eight rebounds and six assists.

It wasn’t enough to keep Evansville from falling to 6-18 overall and 2-11 in the Valley, largely because it made just 41.7 percent from the field and allowed a whopping 19 fast-break points.

“We got stops and we were able to get out and run in the first half,” Mullins said of SIU’s success in transition. “We weren’t able to get as many stops in the second half.”

SIU also earned a 35-27 advantage on the glass, led by Domask with eight. He also had four assists, but made just 1 of 7 shots and finished with only seven points, the second straight game he’s been held under double figures.

SIU generally gets most of its buckets from its perimeter players, but with a clear advantage in size and strength against an opponent without much of either, adjusted its offensive flow to go inside early and often.

J.D. Muila got the first two buckets with a layup and a dunk, followed by the Filewich Show. He and Banks were responsible for every point in a 10-0 run that saw Filewich convert a 3-point play and then dunk while Banks posted up and then drilled a 3-ball off his offensive rebound.

“Going into the game, I knew I could make my presence felt around the bucket,” Filewich said. “I felt like we did that in the first half. When you make the first couple of shots, it really gets your confidence going.

“Dalton’s my roommate and one of my best friends so we have good chemistry together. When we come in, we know we have to bring that spark for the team.”

When Filewich dunked off a Verplancken feed with 8:15 left in the half, the Salukis owned a 26-13 advantage and seemed well on the way to a blowout win.

That’s when Evansville showed its first prolonged resistance of the night defensively, marrying that with an 8-0 run that featured back-to-back 3-pointers from Kuhlman and the sharp-shooting Beauchamp.

The margin was still seven late in the half when SIU called its use-it-or-lose-it 30-second timeout to set up a last shot. And it worked to perfection as Ben Coupet, Jr. shook free at the top of the key and drained a 3-ball with 3.0 seconds remaining for a 36-26 lead at the break.

The Salukis sank 53.6 percent from the field and 5 of 12 on 3-pointers to nearly double their meager 19-point first half Wednesday night at Northern Iowa.

DAWG BITES

A bank of lights near the scoreboard and the SIU bench went out just before fans were allowed to enter the building. So the outer bank of lights that surround the upper bowl were turned on to brighten the arena. The other lights were coaxed back into action about 30 minutes before tip-off. … Jones needs just 22 points to reach the 1,000 mark for his career. … The Salukis are back home Tuesday night for the yearly Blackout Cancer game with Bradley at 7.

