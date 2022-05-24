SIU Men's Basketball | Salukis to play in SoCal Challenge

SIU announced Tuesday that the men's basketball team would participate in the second SoCal Challenge Nov. 21 and 23 in San Juan Capistrano, Calif.

The Salukis will be in a field with Minnesota, UNLV and Cal Baptist. Pairings, tip times and TV clearances will be announced later. The event started last year with TCU, Pepperdine, Santa Clara and Fresno State.

Home base for the event is The Pavilion at JSerra, a facility of more than 2,000 seats at JSerra Catholic High School in San Juan Capistrano. A town of just under 36,000 in Orange County, San Juan Capistrano is 20 miles south of Anaheim and just over an hour north of San Diego.

SIU is 1-2 all-time against Minnesota, beating it in 2006 when current coach Bryan Mullins was the point guard, and 1-4 all-time against UNLV. It hasn't played Cal Baptist, which has only been in Division I for four years.

The Salukis were 16-15 last year, but return three starters, including top scorers Marcus Domask and Lance Jones. The addition of four players from the transfer portal should help them contend for the Missouri Valley Conference title.

— The Southern

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0