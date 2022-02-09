SIU Men's Basketball | Salukis waste strong defense, lose at UNI

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa – SIU gave itself a chance to win Wednesday night with a strong defensive effort that helped erase a 14-point first half deficit.

But its offensive woes flared up again in a building that has not treated the Salukis well over the years and it cost them what might have arguably been its best win of the year.

Making only 33.3 percent of its field goal attempts, SIU wasted its point prevention effort and dropped a 53-44 Missouri Valley Conference decision to Northern Iowa at McLeod Center.

“Besides the 3s (AJ) Green made, I thought the guys were connected and stayed together on defense,” said Salukis coach Bryan Mullins. “They’re extremely talented offensively and to be able to guard like that put us in position.”

The Salukis (12-13, 5-8) grabbed a 36-35 lead with 10:35 left in the game when Trent Brown swished a corner 3 but managed just eight more points the rest of the way. Meanwhile, the Panthers (14-9, 10-3) did just enough offensively to stay in contention for the MVC regular season title.

Green scored a game-high 24 points for Northern Iowa, including a 3-pointer from in front of coach Ben Jacobson with 3:48 left in the game that made it 47-41.

Lance Jones responded with a 3-pointer at the 3:08 mark that drew SIU within 47-44, but that was his and the team’s final points of the game. Green dunked off a backcut, followed by two foul shots from Noah Carter and Green that sealed the outcome.

Jones led the Salukis with 13 points but made just 4 of 15 shots in a followup to his career-high 31 points in Saturday night’s win at Illinois State. Marcus Domask added nine but canned only 4 of 14.

“A lot of things played a part,” said SIU guard Ben Coupet, Jr. of the offensive problems. “We lost a few turnovers off our foot – things that just can’t happen like that on the road against a high-level program.”

SIU limited the Panthers to 39 percent shooting from the field and also forced 16 turnovers. But UNI was 15 of 17 at the line as opposed to the Salukis’ 5 of 7 and earned a 33-25 rebounding advantage.

After facing an Illinois State team Saturday night that offered scant resistance defensively as SIU canned 51.9 percent of its shots in a 75-69 win, the Salukis ran into a brick wall for most of the first half in Northern Iowa.

At the under-4 TV timeout in the half, SIU trailed 21-9 and hadn’t scored on consecutive possessions. It endured scoring droughts of 7:01 and 3:50. It had more turnovers (10) than points.

“You have to give them credit for sure because they guarded us off the dribble real well,” Mullins said of UNI, “but after the first eight minutes, I thought we settled in and played better. Getting down 12 or 14 in that first eight minutes is hard to make up.”

Yet the Salukis managed to keep from getting blown out early because it cut off the Panthers’ water, aside for Green going off for 15 points on just five shots. The rest of UNI’s roster managed only 11 points, which is really notable given that they entered the night averaging more than 77 ppg in Valley games.

SIU’s first burst of offensive competence lifted it back into contention. Consecutive 3s by Steven Verplancken and Jones, plus a driving layup by Jones off his third steal of the half, pulled it within 21-17 with 1:15 remaining.

But Green calmed the waters for the Panthers with two free throws and a well-guarded 3-pointer sandwiched around a Domask turnaround. That allowed UNI to take a 26-19 lead to the break that probably didn’t feel all that bad to the Salukis, considered how much trouble they had running an offense for 17 ½ minutes.

DAWG BITES

The magic number for SIU this year offensively has been 70 points. It’s 7-1 when getting to that mark, losing only on Jan. 12 when Missouri State outscored it 81-76. … Domask entered the game fourth in the conference in assists with 4.0 per game and stayed on track in his bid to become the first forward in school history to average that for an entire season by getting four more. … The Salukis return home Saturday night for a 7 o’clock tip with Evansville.

