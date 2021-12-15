SIU Men's Basketball | Second half run fuels Saluki win over SEMO

CARBONDALE — Once the SIU men stopped turning the ball over, the game was pretty much over.

Cutting their turnovers down dramatically after the half, the Salukis turned a competitive game into a rout, stopping Southeast Missouri State 80-55 Wednesday night at Banterra Center.

Marcus Domask stuffed the stat sheet in a solid all-around performance with 16 points, eight assists and seven rebounds. Steven Verplancken scored 17 points, going 5 of 6 from the 3-point line. Ben Coupet hit for 15 and reserve Kyler Filewich added 12 points.

Chris Harris scored 12 points to pace the Redhawks (5-6), while Phillip Russell and Eric Reed each added 10. Reed entered the game as SEMO’s top scorer at nearly 17 ppg, but made just 4 of 14 shots over 35 minutes.

SIU (6-4) held SEMO 19 points under its per-game average. The Redhawks canned just 22 of 59 attempts from the field and got to the foul line only four times.

“Good ball pressure and we contested most of the shots,” said Saluki coach Bryan Mullins of the defense. “I thought they hit some tough shots, but that we constantly got in a stance and guarded wore on them the last 10 minutes.”

But the big reason this one became a blowout was because the Salukis committed just two second half turnovers and connected on 16 of 25 attempts after the half, including a blistering 10 of 14 on 3-pointers.

“I thought our ball movement was better and we shot the ball a lot better,” Domask said. “We got better shots because of the ball movement. Guys like Steven stepped up and hit shots.”

SIU owned a double-figure lead for the final 16:21, but the game truly became a laugher when Domask and Lance Jones drained consecutive 3-pointers to make it 61-42 with 7:47 remaining.

The storyline coming into this one was game pace. SEMO plays one of the quickest tempos in Division I and SIU averages the fourth-fewest possessions per game in Division I.

The score at halftime read 29-23 Salukis, but it wasn’t because it got the game slowed down. The Redhawks were able to speed SIU up at times by forcing 11 turnovers, a spate of them occurring when the game turned quick.

But the two reasons why the Salukis took the lead to intermission were defense and Domask’s brilliant passing. SIU limited SEMO to 32.1 percent field goal shooting, including 3 of 10 from the 3-point line, and was able to contest most shots.

Domask used his shot to fuel a 10-3 run after the Redhawks got out to a quick 7-2 lead. He bulled his way inside for a driving layup and then drilled a 3-pointer on the next possession. However, his ability to pass for profit ushered the Salukis through the final nine minutes of the half.

He made a 50-foot chest pass in transition to Coupet for a dunk, followed a couple of possessions later by a nice feed to Coupet from the elbow for another dunk. Later came a pair of textbook passes on Dalton Banks backcuts that netted layups.

But SIU scored on just two of its final seven possessions of the half, allowing a 24-13 lead to slip down to six at the break.

Mullins’ halftime message was simple.

“We aren’t that team,” he said of the turnovers. “I don’t think we’ve had more than 11 or 12 turnovers in a game since Little Rock. We’re not a 20-turnover team and that’s not who we’re going to be this half.”

Instead, they were a team that turned a close game into a beatdown.

Ben Harvey returned to action for the first time since Nov. 12, playing 12 minutes and hitting a 3-pointer. Harvey also blocked a shot. … Veteran official Rick Crawford gave Harris a flop warning early in the second half for trying to dupe him into calling a foul on a 3-point shot. The officials let both teams play, whistling just 22 fouls in a game that ended at 8:46 p.m. … SIU’s 14 free throw attempts marked the first time since Nov. 26 that it had taken more than 8 in a game. … The Salukis host Maryville at 3 p.m. Saturday, the first time this year they’ve played consecutive home games.

