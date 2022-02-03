SIU Men's Basketball | Second half slumps SIU's shoulders

CARBONDALE — Missing shots hasn’t been an unusual feature of an SIU men’s basketball game during its recent skid.

But there was one disturbing detail introduced into the narrative of Wednesday night’s 69-54 Missouri Valley Conference loss to Missouri State: A collective slumping of shoulders when 36.2 percent shooting was coupled with an inability to get the explosive Bears stopped.

It was exposed in a 7:50 stretch of the second half. The Salukis trailed just 38-34 with 15:55 left and had the ball after Marcus Domask sank two free throws following a technical foul on Isiaih Mosley. There was a chance for a four or five-point possession that could have switched momentum.

Instead there was a turnover, followed by a 3-pointer from Ja’Monta Black. And nearly eight minutes later, when Gaige Prim flipped a jump hook in, a four-point game was a 61-39 beatdown.

Game over, drive home safely.

“I just thought there was a lack of energy and a lack of togetherness in the second half,” said guard Dalton Banks, “and you just can’t have that against a pretty good team.”

“We just lost momentum,” offered coach Bryan Mullins, “and defensively, we just weren’t playing as a unit. We just had too many breakdowns.”

Too many breakdowns plus too many bricks equals the most lopsided defeat of the year. Prior to this one, the biggest margin of defeat was 12 points. Once in November against Northeastern in the Virgin Islands, again in December at San Francisco.

At least in those games, there was a glimmer of hope in the last four minutes that SIU could rally. In the last four minutes of this one, the only thing at stake was the final horn blaring through a mostly empty arena so the few fans who braved terrible weather to attend could slide through it to get back home.

What was really galling for the Salukis was that for 25 minutes, they controlled the pace and had the score where it needs it to win this kind of game. They made Missouri State play a halfcourt game and often created good shots.

But those shots didn’t fall. When you’re playing a team with scoring machines like Mosley and Gaige Prim, who’s averaged 25.5 ppg in his last two trips to Banterra Center, you either have to match their firepower or shut them down.

On a night where SIU shot less than 40 percent for the fourth time in five games, giving up 22 points each to Mosley and Prim wasn’t a sufficient response.

“They have two high level iso players who don’t need a play called for them,” Mullins said of that duo. “They can give them a ball and then they make a play. Plus they’re two good passers with good shooters around them.”

Meanwhile, the Saluki shooters who at times this year have shot the lights out from 3 couldn’t carry over their 11 3-pointers from Sunday’s 77-55 rout of Valparaiso.

Domask hit his first 3 and then made just one more field goal the rest of the game. Trent Brown canned a 3 in the last minute of the first half. And Lance Jones, who scored a team-high 14 points, nailed a 3 after the outcome was decided.

That was it from long range. SIU made only 3 of 20 after drilling 14 3s last month at Missouri State. And it dropped to 0-7 against teams above them in the MVC standings.

“We had some good looks that didn’t go down, but we have to be tougher,” Banks said. “Overall as a team, we just need to be much better.”

DAWG BITES

Official attendance was listed in the box score as 3,630, the number of tickets sold. But the body count in the arena probably didn’t hit four figures as many fans stayed home due to snowy and icy roads. … The Salukis didn’t take a single free throw in a rapidly-played first half and Missouri State was granted just four – all by Mosley. … SIU hits the road Saturday night for a 7 o’clock contest at Illinois State, the only Valley team it hasn’t played yet.

