SIU Men's Basketball | SEMO speed to test Saluki defense

SIU men’s basketball team leads the Missouri Valley Conference in scoring defense and is ranked 25th in Division I at just 59.2 points per game.

Yet the Salukis still have plenty of room for improvement on that end of the floor, if one peeks at their defensive field goal percentage. Opponents are converting 44.3 percent, which rates just seventh in the Valley and 259th nationally.

How does coach Bryan Mullins explain the dichotomy in those numbers?

“Just the consistency in terms of our defensive effort,” he said Tuesday morning. “At times, we’ve shown we can be a good defensive team and at other times, we haven’t been. I think in terms of the field goal percentage defense, it’s OK, it’s good but not great.

“Our guys play extremely hard, they’re competitive and they want to win, but it’s just getting the importance of getting these guys to understand (playing) possession-by-possession and being more mature.”

The arrival of Southeast Missouri State to the Banterra Center for a 7 p.m. tip-off Wednesday should provide SIU (5-4) with another test in those areas. The Redhawks (5-5) are averaging 74 ppg, ringing up 99 in a season-opening upset win at Missouri State.

How do the Salukis slow down SEMO and rebound from Saturday’s loss at Tulsa? Three factors figure to tell a big part of the tale.

1. Pace of play

Per kenpom.com, a college basketball analytics website, SIU averages 61.9 possessions per game. That ranks 355th out of 358 Division I teams in terms of game tempo. Its adjusted defense and offense rankings are 136th and 139th, which are just above the pack’s middle.

The Redhawks rank as the 47th quickest team in tempo with 71.6 possessions per game with adjusted offense and defense rankings of 225th and 331st. Most coaches believe it’s easier to slow a team down than it is to speed one up.

Mullins’ formula for keeping SEMO from winning the tempo battle is simple.

“Transition defense is a lot about effort, urgency and communication,” he said. “Are we going to sprint back every single time? Are we going to talk? That first 10 seconds is critical – you have to sprint back in transition.”

While the Salukis didn’t give up much on the fast break at Tulsa, transition defense still wasn’t where Mullins wanted it to be. He pegged that as a key to their rally from a 10-point second half deficit to get the game even going into the last 2 ½ minutes.

2. Best defense? A good offense

Another way to keep a fast-breaking team from making it a 94-foot game is to force them to take the ball out of their net. The Redhawks yield 76.6 ppg, so teams can certainly score on them.

SIU is coming off a game where it stroked 15 of 34 3-pointers, yet couldn’t marry that with enough inside offense to pull off a win. SEMO isn’t as long or athletic as Tulsa, but the Salukis still have to execute their plays and get clean looks.

“It starts with our offense having good possessions and not turning the ball over,” Mullins said. “I think when you take quick shots, contested shots, or you turn the ball over, they’re able to get into a rhythm and push it.”

The Salukis figure to get more from leading scorer Lance Jones than they did at Tulsa, when he managed only nine points and sat out nearly half the second half after drawing his fourth foul on a charge.

3. Ben’s back

Mullins said on Tuesday that Ben Harvey, a 6-5 junior guard, figures to return to action Wednesday night after missing seven games. That will add depth and give SIU another capable 3-point shooter.

Harvey averaged 9.7 points and 3.7 rebounds last year in 26 games, converting 38.4 percent from the arc. As Harvey rounds back into playing shape, the Salukis might be able to give most rest to key guys like Jones and Marcus Domask.

“He’s got experience and he’s played two years of Division I basketball,” Mullins said. “He can make shots offensively and he’s a real good shooter. Having another guard to come off the bench will be beneficial for the team.”

