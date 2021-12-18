SIU Men's Basketball | Sharp-shooting Salukis bounce Maryville

CARBONDALE – With 6:43 left in the first half, Ben Coupet, Jr. bricked a 3-pointer.

At the 12:22 mark of the second half, Steven Verplancken lined up an open 3-ball that banged off the rim.

Between those two misses, SIU’s men converted 15 consecutive field goals, turning a close game with Division II foe Maryville into a comfortable 75-55 win Saturday at Banterra Center.

“We just talked about keeping the ball moving,” said Coupet of the shooting string. “If you keep doing that at a high level, you’re going to get open shots.”

And of late, open shots have been automatic for the Salukis (7-4), particularly from 3-point range. They made 11 of 26 against the Saints, making them 38 of 80 in the last three games.

It was the 3-point line that started SIU’s 14-plus minute run of perfection from the field, enabling them to finally put distance between it and a pretty athletic opponent. After a Kyler Filewich layup, Dalton Banks, Marcus Domask and Ben Harvey took turns stroking 3s to make it 31-23 at the 3:39 mark.

Coupet finished off a 16-point first half with a line-drive 3 and then cut baseline for an emphatic dunk off Anthony D’Avanzo’s pass, giving the Salukis a 37-25 halftime lead.

The 15-minute halftime break did nothing to cool off SIU. It started the second half with a 12-2 burst, featuring a tomahawk jam by J.D. Muila and another 3-ball from Banks that forced a Maryville timeout at the 15:57 mark with the game decided at 49-27.

“I think we fell into the flow of the game a little bit,” said Banks. “That helped, but the biggest thing for us was just playing possession-by-possession as much as we can and playing as smart as we can. When we do that, there’s not a lot of teams that can beat us.”

The Saints certainly weren’t going to, although they never quit working the game. Their smallball lineup – four starters were 6-4 or smaller – gave the Salukis trouble at time with straight-line drives to the goal, but SIU still held them to 39.3 percent shooting from the field and 5 of 19 on 3-pointers.

Little wonder that coach Bryan Mullins felt that even though there were occasional gaps in his team’s performance, such as 13 turnovers that led to 16 points, that his team got what it wanted to out of this one.

“I wanted to play the right way, first and foremost, and hold ourselves to our own standard,” he said. “I thought our guys did that.”

Coupet’s first half led all scorers. Four other Salukis finished in extra digits. Filewich came off the bench for his second straight 12-point game, Verplancken added 11 and Banks joined Domask with 10 points apiece. Banks also doled out six of the team’s 22 assists.

Ari Jackson tallied 13 points for Maryville, which treated the game as an exhibition game. It didn’t count on its overall record.

DAWG BITES

Starting guard Lance Jones, the team’s second-leading scorer entering the day at 15.6 ppg, sat out the game to rest a sprained toe that’s bothered him since a Dec. 1 win at Evansville. Mullins said after the game that he thinks Jones will be ready for Wednesday’s matchup at 10-0 San Francisco. … One SIU fan among the gathering of 3,952 could be heard throughout the arena issuing a scathing denunciation of the officiating on a sequence where a Maryville player appeared to drag his pivot foot. “Where’s the walk?” he yelled. … Six players finished with multiple assists for the Salukis. Domask had four, giving him 19 in the last three games.

