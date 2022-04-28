SIU Men's Basketball | Steven Verplancken, Jr. is leaving the Salukis

SIU's men's basketball program lost its second player to the transfer portal this offseason as guard Steven Verplancken, Jr. announced Thursday he was leaving the Salukis.

Verplancken played two years at SIU, starting 41 of 57 games and averaging 6.8 points. He started 25 of 31 games in 2021-22, scoring 6.6 points and sinking 39 percent of his 3-point attempts.

Verplancken scored a season-high 18 points on Nov. 19 when the Salukis stopped Colorado in the first round of a tournament in the Virgin Islands. Verplancken was considered one of the better defenders on the squad and committed only 41 turnovers in two seasons.

But his scoring fell off over the season's second half. He scored in double figures just twice in his last 13 games, making only 12 of 38 3-point tries.

Verplancken, who will have one season of eligibility left at his new school, joined Kyler Filewich in leaving the program. The 6-9 Filewich transferred to Wofford earlier this month.

— The Southern

