Trent Brown looked around the SIU locker room last week and came to a sudden realization.

“I’m the only guy left from my (freshman) class,” he said Wednesday morning.

In many ways, Brown is why the Salukis’ summer practices this year are so vital. A team with six new faces, all of whom could elbow their way into the playing rotation, and several other returnees who will assume more important roles need all the time they can get to cohere.

From now until early August, SIU has eight hours a week to work on individual drills, instill its concepts on both ends of the floor and get a diverse, disparate set of parts to blend together and succeed against what might be one of its toughest schedules in years.

“The summer’s huge,” Brown said. “It’s about getting base actions out of the way, getting in shape and meeting the guys. The next two months are important because once you come back in August, things happen pretty quick and then you’re at your first official practice.

“Having this time to ease into things, in a sense, is obviously important.”

There’s no easing into the fact that the Salukis have to replace the top two scorers off a 23-10 team in Marcus Domask and Lance Jones, who transferred to Illinois and Purdue, respectively, to play their fifth year. They also lost key contributors like JD Muila and Jawaun Newton to graduation while seeing Dalton Banks (Illinois State) and Foster Wonders (Green Bay) transfer.

That’s why the next seven weeks could be a springboard to success … or failure. SIU will be lightly regarded by most folks outside Banterra Center. A second-division finish in the Missouri Valley Conference is expected of a team that returns only two starters and no one who averaged more than Xavier Johnson’s 7.0 points per game.

Fifth-year coach Bryan Mullins points to a roster that he feels has more length and athleticism than his other teams have possessed as an avenue to victory.

“This is a great time for the team to establish an identity and the guys to get better as individuals,” he said. “It’s a time for the guys to understand our culture and to become a team. You get new guys in every single summer and the returning guys, and hopefully, at the end of these (seven) weeks, the guys are a lot more comfortable.

“The terminology, having film to show them if you do a team workout – just the teaching part is important right now.”

And for the players, this is a time to learn each other’s games and try out their new roles. Can Troy D’Amico become one of the go-to players, as most people think will happen? Does Scottie Ebube realize his potential and team with Clarence Rupert to become one of the MVC’s power duos inside?

Also, will transfers like Trey Miller (Incarnate Word), Jarrett Hensley (Cincinnati), Jovan Stulic (Little Rock) and R.J. McGee (Tulane) carve out bigger roles here? And can freshmen Kennard Davis and Sheridan Sharp work their way into immediate playing time?

Lots of questions to be sure, but for guys like Johnson, this is the time of the year to begin providing the right answers.

“We have lots of new faces,” Johnson said, “so we have to get them comfortable knowing our sets and knowing how we do things. So this summer is definitely big.”

DAWG BITES

Mullins said the program expects to release playing dates for non-conference games before June is over. SIU will host Oklahoma State, marking the first time a TV league program has visited Carbondale in 15 years, and Saint Louis, as well as Southern Indiana. … The Salukis are close to nailing down a spot in a pre-Christmas exempt tournament as well. They played in the SoCal Challenge last November and in the Virgin Islands two years ago. … McGee will wear the No. 23 that D’Amico has donned the last two years, while D’Amico switches to No. 0. Players are now allowed to wear any number from 0 to 99 this year under an NCAA rule change.