SIU Men's Basketball | Sycamores complete sweep of Salukis with 71-59 victory

"I didn't want Southern to be the harder playing team," Indiana State coach Greg Lansing said. "I thought we valued possessions at both ends. We talked a lot in the second half, 'Don't let those young guys want it more than you do. Let's take it from 8 to 10. Let's take it from 10 to 15.'"

Williams' putback with less than two seconds to go in the first half lifted Indiana State to a 31-29 lead at the break. SIU had a chance to take the lead on its final possession of the first half, but Ben Harvey missed an open look from the left side of the 3-point arc. Harvey led the Salukis with eight points in the opening half. Jones and Filewich added seven each.

Filewich, who was named the Missouri Valley Conference newcomer of the week earlier in the day, picked up where he left off Monday, sinking his first two shots to help SIU take a 9-8 lead. The 6-foot-9 freshman center grabbed two offensive rebounds, then got the ball back a third time when he caught a pass on the left side of the lane and converted a short hook shot over Williams. The Salukis couldn't find him enough in the first half, as he converted all three of his attempts from the field and grabbed a game-high five boards in the opening half.

Forward Sekou Dembele scored two points and played five minutes Tuesday, his first action of the series. SIU also got graduate Jakolby Long back from injury against ISU. The Salukis are hopeful they'll get Domask back from a foot injury this weekend against Northern Iowa, but might have to wait until early February.

