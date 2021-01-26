SIU Men's Basketball | Sycamores complete sweep of Salukis with 71-59 victory

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — SIU's men's basketball team returned to the court after a 21-day break and got some important minutes for a variety of players, but couldn't get out of the Hulman Center with a victory this week.
Jake LaRavia scored a game-high 20 points to lead Indiana State past the Salukis on Tuesday, 71-59, and complete a two-game sweep. LaRavia was one of four Sycamores (8-7, 5-5 Missouri Valley Conference) in double figures, and helped drop SIU (7-5, 1-5) to its fifth straight loss. The 6-foot-9 sophomore guard/forward made 6 of 8 from the field and 7 of 9 at the free-throw line to help ISU get back to the .500 mark in league play.
SIU was happy to get back to playing, period, after a three-week break because of COVID-19-related issues. Trent Brown (13 points) and Lance Jones (10) led the way for the Salukis on Tuesday, but newcomers Kyler Filewich and Steven Verplancken Jr. also had big performances. Filewich, who followed up his 12-point game Monday with 10 Tuesday, was 4 of 5 from the field and finished the series 10 of 12. Verplancken followed up his season-high, 11-point performance Monday with six points and five rebounds Tuesday.
"It was good to play games. I'm looking forward to practices, which we haven't had a lot of, but it was good to get out there and compete again," SIU coach Bryan Mullins said. "For Steven, to play a lot of minutes like he did. Obviously, for Kyler to play those minutes. The rest of the guys, through practice and these next couple series, will continue to get better and, hopefully, play our best basketball at the end of February going into March."
Playing without its leading scorer and second-leading rebounder, Marcus Domask, for the second straight game, SIU trailed by one at the half before a long drought in the second half crushed their chances of earning a split.
The game unraveled for SIU after Filewich split a pair of free throws to pull within four with 13:45 to go. Julian Larry, who helped lead a resurgence from ISU's bench, hit two free throws. LaRavia converted a three-point play to push the lead to nine, and Tobias Howard Jr.'s 3-pointer gave the Sycamores the first double-digit lead of the game (52-40).
ISU's reserves scored 23 points after not scoring at all in Monday's 69-66 victory.
"We gotta rebound better. We gotta take care of the ball better," Mullins said. "We gotta execute better, offensively, those are some of the reasons we lost, but, I think it gave Indiana State confidence and momentum when they see guys who maybe, normally, don't make 3s to be able to step up and make some."
SIU, which shot just six free throws Monday, couldn't make them when it got there Tuesday. Jones missed two and Jakolby Long split a pair during a Saluki stretch where it went more than eight minutes between field goals. Randy Miller Jr. got around Long and converted the driving layup after drawing the foul. His free throw put ISU up 55-41.
Anthony D'Avanzo's jumper with 6:07 left was SIU's first bucket since Brown hit a 3-pointer at the 14:39 mark.
"I didn't want Southern to be the harder playing team," Indiana State coach Greg Lansing said. "I thought we valued possessions at both ends. We talked a lot in the second half, 'Don't let those young guys want it more than you do. Let's take it from 8 to 10. Let's take it from 10 to 15.'"
Williams' putback with less than two seconds to go in the first half lifted Indiana State to a 31-29 lead at the break. SIU had a chance to take the lead on its final possession of the first half, but Ben Harvey missed an open look from the left side of the 3-point arc. Harvey led the Salukis with eight points in the opening half. Jones and Filewich added seven each.
Filewich, who was named the Missouri Valley Conference newcomer of the week earlier in the day, picked up where he left off Monday, sinking his first two shots to help SIU take a 9-8 lead. The 6-foot-9 freshman center grabbed two offensive rebounds, then got the ball back a third time when he caught a pass on the left side of the lane and converted a short hook shot over Williams. The Salukis couldn't find him enough in the first half, as he converted all three of his attempts from the field and grabbed a game-high five boards in the opening half.
Forward Sekou Dembele scored two points and played five minutes Tuesday, his first action of the series. SIU also got graduate Jakolby Long back from injury against ISU. The Salukis are hopeful they'll get Domask back from a foot injury this weekend against Northern Iowa, but might have to wait until early February.
