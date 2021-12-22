SIU Men's Basketball | USF defeats the Salukis 64-52

SAN FRANCISCO – In a city that’s endured its share of atmospheric rivers at the end of 2021, SIU sure found a way to come up dry Wednesday.

There was a 4:01 scoring drought in the first half, a spell of 8:51 without a field goal in the second half and then the final stretch of 3:51 in which the Salukis couldn’t manage a point.

No wonder San Francisco drowned SIU’s chances of an upset in War Memorial at the Sobrato Center, earning a 64-52 decision.

The Salukis (7-5) made 38 3-pointers in their previous three games, but connected on just 3 of 20 against the Dons. Their defense had something to do with it, but coach Bryan Mullins also feels missing some open looks contributed.

“I thought we had good looks on our 3s,” he said. “But I think some of our 2s and drives … they’re a long, athletic team so I think they made some challenges at the rim that some of our guys aren’t used to.”

SIU got the pace it wanted, but it came with a caveat. USF (12-1) was big and just agile enough to keep the Salukis from consistently generating good looks at the rim. The Dons blocked five shots and altered a few others.

Patrick Tape and Jamaree Bouyea rejected two each. And Bouyea’s blocks barely scratched the surface of what he did. USF’s leading scorer needed just 12 shots to tally a game-high 20 points, doing his damage in every possible way.

“We let him get off a little bit too much in the first half,” Mullins said.

Yauhen Massalski became a big issue after halftime. The 6-9 graduate student scored 12 of his 18 points in the final 20 minutes, converting a 3-point play with 10:50 left for a 51-35 lead and hitting a layup with 7:22 remaining to up the margin to 59-39.

Massalski was 8 of 13 from the field and grabbed a game-high nine rebounds.

“He’s different from most of the bigs I’ve played this year,” said J.D. Muila. “He has quick feet for a big guy … I should have focused more on him instead of protecting the rim. I fell asleep a couple of times.”

The same could be said for the SIU offense. After they took a 9-8 lead at the first TV timeout, the Salukis needed nearly 12 ½ minutes to score their next 10 points. By then, SIU trailed 28-19 and spent the day’s remainder chasing the game.

They had two chances to put real pressure on the Dons. The Salukis scored the first five points of the second half and could have drawn within three, but Muila missed two free throws (four if you count two lane violations USF committed as he misfired at the line).

Then SIU sliced a 20-point deficit to 61-52 when Muila converted a 3-point play with 3:49 left. The Dons only scored three points after the last TV timeout. But that was three more than the Salukis managed.

“Our guards missed 3-pointers that they would normally make,” Muila said.

Ben Coupet, Jr. scored 12 points for the Salukis and Muila had 11 in one of his more assertive efforts. Lance Jones managed 10 but made just 4 of 14 shots in his first game back from a sprained toe. Marcus Domask missed all 10 of his shots and finished with six points – all at the line.

SIU’s defense held USF 10 points under its average and forced 16 turnovers while allowing it to hit just 5 of 17 3s. But the Dons took advantage of numerous point-blank looks at the rim to finish the day at 51 percent overall.

“We wanted them to beat us 2 by 2,” Mullins said, “and we gave them too many easy looks.”

DAWG BITES

Domask failed to hit a field goal for just the third time in his college career. He hadn’t taken the collar since going 0-for-6 in a Feb. 29, 2019 loss at Missouri State. … Muila’s output marked the first time that he’s scored in double figures at SIU. … The Salukis did attempt 18 free throws, the most they’ve taken in a game since Nov. 26. … SIU returns to action Tuesday night against NAIA opponent Missouri Baptist at 7 in Banterra Center.

