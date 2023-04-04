So where does SIU go from here?

The Salukis and coach Bryan Mullins must now consider a future without their top two players of the last three years, Marcus Domask and Lance Jones. Both hit the transfer portal last week for their COVID-19 seasons.

In addition, the program lost valuable reserve guard Dalton Banks, who played a lot of key minutes the last three years and probably would have done so again had he stuck around for his senior year. Assistant coach Pat Monaghan departed as well to take a similar job at Green Bay.

As currently constructed, this roster probably isn’t going to challenge for a Missouri Valley Conference title. One Twitter pundit has SIU picked 10th in the 12-team league next year, ahead of only UIC and Valparaiso, two other programs who lost their best players to graduation or the portal.

A lot can change between now and November, when the season starts. With 1,261 players in the portal as of Tuesday, there’s plenty of talent to satisfy a team’s needs. Can the Salukis make the right adds out of it to become a Valley contender?

More importantly, can the players coming back up their games to a point where they can replace the 30.5 ppg Domask and Jones are leaving behind? Let’s look at three factors that could decide if SIU can find a way to stay relevant in the league or if it takes a step backward:

1. Who scores the ball

The top returning scorer as of now is point guard Xavier Johnson, who averaged 7.0 ppg last year. Johnson had a shooting slash line of .487/.427/.741, all of which are solid to excellent numbers, but really didn’t hunt his shot much because of Domask and Jones’ presence.

Johnson’s numbers are likely to spike upward but perhaps not as much as some might think. He took good shots last year but might not get the same looks because defenses could be more focused on him.

The guy who is most likely to take a major climb up the ladder is junior forward Troy D’Amico. He has a similar skillset to Domask but didn’t have much chance to show it the last two years because he plays the same position.

D’Amico showed the ability to score at times last year. He had 15 points in a February win against Missouri State and victimized the Bears for 10 in the MVC quarterfinals. Without that contribution, the Salukis would have been one-and-done.

Even if Mullins adds a go-to scorer out of the portal, it wouldn’t be stunning to see D’Amico become a double-figure scorer next year while contributing on the boards and turning into one of the team’s assist leaders.

There’s also hope for redshirt sophomores Scottie Ebube and Foster Wonders to make more contributions. Ebube might have enjoyed a more productive season if it weren’t for a scooter accident in early November that cost him 14 games.

Ebube is a true low-post threat who also proved to be a real weapon in transition during his limited minutes. If Ebube can cut his foul rate – he committed one every 4.1 minutes last year, which won’t work if he is slotted to start or play serious minutes – he could give SIU the inside scoring it hasn’t had the last three years.

Wonders is a plus shooter from the 3-point line who at times last season showed he could do other things to earn extra minutes. Someone has to take up Jones’ scoring slack from the perimeter. The door is open for Wonders.

Or perhaps AJ Ferguson, the Division II transfer who logged just 58 minutes in 11 games. Ferguson has a lot of length but wasn’t quite strong enough to crack the rotation this year. Is next year his breakthrough?

2. Using pace to compete

Mullins prefers to play a possession-by-possession style and for a team that doesn’t have a lot of proven scoring, that’s a good way to stay in games. But can the Salukis defend well enough to give themselves a chance to win?

Having Johnson at the point is a good start. He’s a good on-ball defender who often makes halfcourt offenses start behind the 3-point line. That’s one way to make life tougher for an opponent.

Where SIU has to figure it out is in the team concept and how it defends the post. The graduation of JD Muila hurts in this regard because he was a good inside defender who also averaged a rebound every 3.3 minutes.

Center Cade Hornecker figures to land more minutes next year. In addition to owning a soft touch with surprising range for a 7-footer, Hornecker offers the prospect of strong rim protection. In fact, Mullins could go really big if he wants to with Ebube, Hornecker and Clarence Rupert, who started 23 of the last 24 games.

The Salukis played one of the slowest tempos last year in Division I with one of the most experienced lineups around. It’s hard to imagine they’ll play faster with less experience.

3. Filling the voids

SIU must replace nearly 70% of its scoring, about 63% of its rebounding and almost two-thirds of its assists.

It has several roster spots to offer and has just one freshman coming in as of now, 6-6 guard Kennard Davis out of St. Louis power Vashon High. Davis could slot into the rotation next year because he’s versatile and a good defender.

Logic suggests the team’s biggest need is a proven scorer, followed by someone who can grab some rebounds and then perhaps a slashing forward who is capable of getting his shot when a pattern breaks down in the final 10 seconds of a shot clock.

Mullins worked the transfer portal hard last year to build a team that won 23 games and led the league for a few weeks in the midseason. He may have to work it harder this spring and summer to generate a successful squad next winter.