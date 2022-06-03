SIU Men's Golf | For the second time, Fetcho comes home

It was once written that you can’t go home again.

For the second time since 2015, Justin Fetcho has proven Thomas Wolfe’s book to be wrong.

The Eldorado native was formally introduced Friday morning for his second stint as the SIU men’s golf coach after a two-year tour as an assistant at Florida State. Fetcho was very successful from 2015-20 as the Salukis’ coach, guiding them to two Missouri Valley Conference titles.

And Fetcho’s fingerprints were even seen on this year’s team that won the MVC Tournament to earn an NCAA regional berth. The best player on the squad, Belgian Matthis Besard, was a Fetcho recruit.

Little wonder that Fetcho’s first day on his new/old job didn’t include many surprises.

“This program’s meant a lot to me and I’m excited to be back,” he said. “This is the closest Division I school I grew up to and I had a chance to come back once where most people don’t have a chance for that opportunity.

“Now I’m coming back home for a second time and that makes it very, very special to have a connection to a place where I was watching sports when I was a kid. You lived it growing up as a child and now to be a part of it, I’m looking forward to it.”

Fetcho played for Greg Goodley at Eldorado and then went to John A. Logan, finishing third in the 2005 junior college national championship event and earning JUCO All-American honors. From there, he transferred to South Florida, finishing his playing career there and then starting his coaching career at the Tampa university in 2009.

After two years at USF, Fetcho took a job with the Oregon women’s golf program as an assistant coach and served as interim coach in 2012. Following a two-year stint at Illinois with the men’s golf team, Fetcho was hired at SIU in 2015.

His 2016 and 2019 squads earned NCAA berths. The 2019 squad was led by Peyton Wilhoit, who finished 12th individually at 2-under par, which remains the best finish for any Saluki golfer in an NCAA postseason event.

Interim athletic director Matt Kupec said the hiring of Fetcho reinforces the message that the athletic department is going all-out to hire the best coaches in all sports.

“We’re making a big commitment to our golf program – men and women,” Kupec said. “Our philosophy is not to tier anything. We expect to win in competition.”

Fetcho was exposed to a different hierarchy at Florida State that he wants to install at SIU. In addition to being the men’s golf coach, he’s the school’s director of golf. Kupec will conduct a national search for a women’s golf coach and will also hire an assistant coach to help with both programs.

Fetcho was a rover of sorts between men and women at FSU. He spent two weeks in Scottsdale, Ariz. last month at the NCAA Championship as both teams qualified.

“Seeing the connection of how everybody intertwined,” Fetcho said, “it was an unbelievable experience. We had overlap where you had a true feeling of men and women pulling for each other. It was an extended family instead of just seven or eight people on a team.

“That would be an ideal model here. Let’s collaborate and be on the same page for everybody. Hopefully, we can bring that here.”

Fetcho may have to replace most of the lineup in 2022-23. Besard, who won MVC Player of the Year, intends to play his super-senior year at Illinois. Tom Cleaton, Birgir Magnusson and Markus Wilhelmsen were also seniors.

Before introducing Fetcho, Kupec thanked Danielle Kaufman for her service to SIU. Kaufman coached the men to this year’s MVC title before resigning on May 25. She ran the women's program for four years and the men for the last two.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.