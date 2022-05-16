SIU Men's Golf | Salukis in 13th at NCAA Columbus Regional

The Southern Illinois men's golf team is in 13th place after carding 307 (+23) in Monday's opening round of the NCAA Columbus Regional at the Scarlet Course at the Ohio State Golf Club. Oklahoma State leads the field with a score of 280 (-4).

Matthis Besard leads the Salukis after firing two birdies on the day to finish with a score of 74 (+3), tied for 35th. Birgir Magnusson is tied for 56th with an opening round of 76 (+5). Braden Hoisington shot 77 (+6) and is tied for 63rd. Markus Wilhelmsen shot 80 (+9), tied for 72nd, and Tom Cleaton finished with a mark of 81 (+10) to end the day in 75th overall.

The second round of 18 holes tees off Tuesday, with tee times off Hole 1 and Hole 10 starting at 6:30 a.m. The weather forecast calls for sunny skies, a high around 75F, with northwest winds from 10 to 15 mph. Follow along with live scoring on Golfstat.com.

The low five teams and the low individual not on those teams will advance to the 2022 DI Men's Golf Championship. This year's championship will be played at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona from May 27 to June 1.

