SIU Men's Golf | Salukis in 13th at NCAA Columbus Regional

The Southern Illinois men's golf team is in 13th place after carding 307 (+23) in Tuesday's second round of the NCAA Columbus Regional. Oklahoma State and Georgia Tech are tied for first place with a score of 561 (-7).

Matthis Besard is currently tied for 56th place, shooting 75 (+4) on the day for a score of 149 (+7) through two days of action. Birgir Magnusson finished with 76 (+5) on the day for a total score of 152 (+10), tied for 65th. Braden Hoisington carded 78 (+7) and is tied for 71st place with a mark of 155 (+13). Tom Cleaton fired 78 (+7) and is in 73rd overall with a score of 159 (+17). Markus Wilhelmsen is tied for 74th after carding 81 (+10) to close out the second round.

The Salukis tee off from No. 1 for the final round of 18 holes at 7:50 a.m. on Wednesday. Follow along with live scoring on Golfstat.com.

The low five teams and the low individual not on those teams will advance to the 2022 DI Men's Golf Championship. This year's championship will be played at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona from May 27 to June 1.

— Saluki Media Services

