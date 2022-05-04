SIU Men's Golf | Salukis motivated by low NCAA seeding

CARBONDALE – Just before 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, SIU’s men’s golf team found out where they’ll chase their NCAA Tournament dreams.

Then they found a motivating factor for their trip to the Columbus Regional May 15-18.

The Salukis are the 13th seed in a 13-team regional that includes just one team they’ve played this year. That was 12th-seeded Wright State.

“We beat them pretty well,” said SIU senior Birgir Magnusson. “It’s motivating for us. We can’t wait to go out there and take some names.”

If the Salukis do that, they’ll take some really impressive names. The top 5 seeds in the regional are Oklahoma State, Georgia Tech, Arkansas, Clemson and East Tennessee State. Or to put it another way, four TV league schools and a mid-major that’s punched well above its weight in golf for close to 30 years.

There’s also the spectre of tournament host Ohio State and its home course advantage in the No. 6 seed. So the lineup of foes, which also includes Duke, Florida Gulf Coast, Northwestern and Kentucky, is formidable.

But all SIU has to do is finish in the top five teams over the 72-hole event to qualify for the championship round in Scottsdale, Ariz. from May 27-June 1. And the way senior Matthis Besard figures it, there’s no reason why that can’t happen.

“There’s a lot of good teams, but that’s what we like,” he said. “The regionals are just a step. Our goal is to go to nationals. I don’t take the seeding personally, but I know we’ve put the work in. Objectively, I think we can beat the top teams.”

Besard is certainly capable of matching the best stroke for stroke. He has eight top 3 finishes in his last nine events, including four first place showings, and was named Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Year last week after the Salukis rolled to a 17-stroke win at the conference tournament in Paducah, Ky.

That clinched the program’s first NCAA tourney trip since 2019, when Besard was a freshman. And his first piece of advice for those who think SIU has no chance to advance to Scottsdale?

“Anything can happen,” he said. “The No. 1 seed doesn’t start with a 20-shot advantage. Everyone plays the same tees and starts with the same score on the same day. The top five teams are going to have to go out and earn it, and we’re ready to do that.”

Besard, Tom Cleaton, Markus Wilhelmsen and Magnusson all finished in the top 10 in Paducah, allowing the Salukis to post the largest margin of victory for any conference program in the Valley championship since 2015.

SIU didn’t post a score worse than 295 at the Country Club of Paducah. It will likely have to score better at Ohio State Golf Club’s Scarlet Course, a 7,455-yard par-71 layout that was renovated in 2006 by none other than the school’s most famous golfer, Jack Nicklaus.

The Salukis say they will be up for this significant challenge.

“It means a lot to me to be part of this group,” Magnusson said. “I’m proud to play along these guys and this being my last year makes it even more special.”

