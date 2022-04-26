SIU Men's Golf | Salukis win MVC crown, earn NCAA trip

SIU’s men’s golf team is heading for the NCAA Tournament.

The Salukis maintained their 17-stroke lead from the second round to Tuesday’s final round, topping Valparaiso for the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament title in Paducah.

SIU will find out their destination for the NCAA tourney at 4 p.m. on May 4 when the field is announced in a show to be aired on The Golf Channel. The NCAA regionals take place from May 15-18 at six sites – College Station, Texas; Palm Beach, Fla,; Stockton, Calif.; Tuscaloosa, Ala.; Columbus, Ohio and New Haven, Conn.

As a team, the Salukis finished the tournament at 10-over par 874, with Valparaiso clocking in at 891. Illinois State was third at 903, followed by Drake at 908. Missouri State (909), Evansville (929), Loyola (930), Bradley (932) and Northern Iowa (933) rounded out the field.

Individually, Matthis Besard carded a 3-under 69 Tuesday and finished 54 holes at 2-under 214, good for second place behind Anthony Delisanti of Valparaiso. Delisanti roared from behind with a 5-under 67 to finish the tourney at 3-under 213.

SIU also got a 219 from Tom Cleaton, a 221 from Markus Wilhelmsen and a 224 from Birgir Magnusson. The Salukis never had to count a score higher than 75 until Tuesday, and even then, their high was a 77. All four players finished in the top 10.

It’s SIU’s first MVC championship since 2019, when Justin Fetcho was in his fifth year as the coach. Danielle Kaufman was named Coach of the Year on Tuesday and Besard, the senior from Belgium who finished in the top three in eight of his last nine events this year, was tabbed Player of the Year.

This will be the Salukis’ third trip as a team to the NCAA tourney. They earned a spot in 2016 and finished 13th at their regional, then placed 10th in the Louisville Regional in 2019. Besard competed at Louisville, making him the only player on the roster with NCAA tournament experience.

