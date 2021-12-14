SIU plans to retire Itchy Jones' No. 1

SIU announced Tuesday that it will retire Itchy Jones' No. 1 on April 30 before the baseball team hosts Missouri Valley Conference rival Valparaiso at 2 p.m.

Jones coached the Salukis from 1970-90, winning 738 games and guiding them to three College World Series appearances. They finished second in 1971 and earned third place showings in 1974 and 1977.

The winningest coach in SIU baseball history, Jones guided SIU to 10 NCAA Tournament berths, eight MVC regular season titles and five MVC Tournament championships. His 1,240 career wins are 25th in NCAA history.

A Herrin native who didn't play in high school because his school didn't have a baseball team, Jones was a second baseman from 1957-60 at SIU, He was inducted into the school's Hall of Fame in 1982 and became the first baseball coach to earn induction into the MVC Hall of Fame in 2020.

Jones becomes the first man in SIU baseball history to have his number retired.

— The Southern

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0