Speak softly, hit hard.

SIU’s Nataly Garcia epitomized that again Saturday when the Salukis played a solid match in their only exhibition, a 3-1 victory over Saint Louis before a surprisingly big crowd at wonderfully air-conditioned Davies Gym.

Garcia finished with 14 kills and 15 digs, hitting an excellent .407. It’s the type of performance that she’s cranked out consistently since the start of last year, when she led the team in total kills (449), kills per set (3.84) and points per set (4.30).

That earned her all-Missouri Valley Conference honors and it’s a trend league coaches expect to continue this year. Garcia was a first team all-preseason MVC selection this week.

“We’re trying to keep everybody together and closer so we can play like a family,” Garcia said. “I enjoyed watching everyone being excited for everyone, because it helps keep the team closer. I feel like our energy is a big part of what’s helping us.”

Garcia helped lead one of the biggest turnaround seasons in Division I last year, when SIU went from a dismal 5-26 record to posting an 18-13 mark and qualifying for the MVC Tournament for the first time in seven years.

That brings the Salukis to the next step – contending for something that matters. That can actually be the toughest part in a program build, as fifth-year coach Ed Allen admits. Playing against a Billikens team that returned a dozen players from an 18-win outfit last year, SIU looked ready to commit to contending most of the day.

Other than a third set where neither team hit better than .114, the Salukis controlled the pace. They defended well, made consistent passes and got into a rhythm offensively that was centered around Garcia.

“I think we served the ball well and passed the ball consistently through most of the match,” Allen said. “We had a couple of stints where there was a little bit of inconsistency. We just need to get better for longer periods of time.

“I thought our team did a reasonable job of putting on consistent pressure. We can do a better job of applying pressure with balls that are less than desirable. Our right-sides aren’t getting good enough balls from our setters and that’s something we can work on in our next four practices.”

Tatum Tornatta finished with nine kills for SIU, while Imani Hartfield and Annabelle Sulish each collected eight. Hartfield hit a team-high .429, a stat that caught Allen’s eye. He said the team could stand to employ Hartfield more in the middle.

The Salukis were all hustle on defense, continually hitting the floor to keep points alive. They limited the Billikens to a .163 hitting percentage, a mark that would have been much worse without Jillian Mattingly’s 13 kills and .407 percentage.

“I felt like there was a short stretch where our left-side defenders could have defended a little better,” Allen said. “We got about 2 or 3 feet out of position where we couldn’t keep the ball from hitting the floor on cross-court (kills). But do I feel like we defended consistently well? Yes.”

Another SIU strength was serving. While some might wonder about nine service errors, it more than made up for that with 14 aces, seven by Garcia and four by Sulish. The only set it didn't register an ace in was the one they lost.

The Salukis also got 21 assists from Anna Jaworski, who was one of the nation’s leaders in that category last year, and 15 from Ema Stermenska.

SIU opens the season Friday at 2 p.m. in a tournament at Southeast Missouri State against Central Michigan.