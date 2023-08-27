Dana Cruz tapped the ball into the net.

Game operations hit the loudest goal horn around to celebrate SIU’s apparent game-tying tally Sunday.

And then everyone looked around and saw the linesman pointing his flag towards the field.

Cruz’s game-tying goal in the 75th minute was suddenly no goal.

And shortly after that, the Salukis’ chances of managing a draw or win were as dead as their attack most of the day.

SIU’s 2-0 non-conference loss to Southeast Missouri State at Hartzog Complex was somewhat flattering to the home side. It was outshot 14-5 for the day and 13-1 at one point. None of its five shots made it to either of the RedHawks’ two goalkeepers.

“It was a tough game,” said Salukis coach Graeme Orr. “We dealt with their attack in the first half – we were very disciplined – and then we made a bad decision. We just have to improve on that.”

SIU (1-2-1) paid for its poor choice. It left the dangerous Cayla Koerner at the top left corner of the 18-yard box with plenty of space to maneuver to her right foot. Koerner’s well-placed shot nestled into the upper right corner in the 54th minute.

SEMO (2-1-1) seemed to hog the ball more than a 53-47 possession advantage indicated. The Salukis had trouble penetrating its defense. Unable to consistently string passes together, SIU played most of the second half on its end of the field.

Orr yelled at his team to make shorter, high-percentage passes at one stage after they nearly gave the ball away deep in their zone. Goalie Chantelle Symes, whose five saves matched her team’s total shots, implored her teammates later to get things going.

In the moment they finally did, the Salukis caught the RedHawks in a 3-on-1. Emma Spotak’s run up the right side teed up Cruz for a cinch goal. But she or Veronica Gonzalez leaked offsides.

“It was offsides, right in front of the referee,” Orr confirmed. “It was a good call. Emma made a really good run but they held their defensive line tight and we were offsides a little bit.”

SEMO sealed the outcome in the 80th minute when Zoe Houston fed Emily Baker in front of the goal. She slotted her shot into the lower right corner of the net. Baker nearly came up with a brace in the 88th minute but Symes dove to her right to prevent the goal.

SIU has managed just one goal since a 2-1 win in the season opener Aug. 17 against Jackson State. The Salukis have been outshot by wide margins in each of the last three matches, reflecting the team’s lack of experience and an inability to win 50-50 balls.

It’s also the result of the late coaching change that happened after Craig Roberts was dismissed in early April and Orr was hired in late May. The former West Alabama boss has been at the new job less than three months, during which he had to build basically half a roster, hire assistant coaches and install his system in order to play a season.

A quick start seemed unlikely and real progress might not show right away on the scoreboard. Orr won’t get extended practice time with his team until a 10-day break after a Sept. 7 match at North Alabama.

“When you subtract the days off and the games we’ve played, we’ve had 16 days on the training field since August 1,” he said. “When you’re playing Thursday and Sunday, you don’t have much time to train hard. But every team is in the same boat in America.

“We’re going to have to use every resource possible to improve our methodology and get across what we want on the field.”

SIU is back in action Thursday night with a 7 o’clock start at SIU Edwardsville. The Salukis play their next three on the road and won’t get to play at home again until UIC comes to town for the Missouri Valley Conference opener on Sept. 17.