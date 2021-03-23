SIU, SEMO baseball pushed to Wednesday because of rain

CARBONDALE — SIU's baseball game at Southeast Missouri State that was scheduled for Tuesday night in Cape Girardeau was pushed back because of inclement weather.

The 22nd-ranked Salukis (17-1) and Redhawks (10-8) will try again Wednesday night at 5 p.m. at Capaha Field in Cape Girardeau.

SIU comes off a sweep of Marshall last weekend and has an 11-game homestand after Wednesday's game. The Redhawks have won eight of their last 11 games.

Fans are allowed at SEMO's home games, and are asked to practice social distancing. Admission is $5.

