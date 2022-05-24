SIU sends 13 to NCAA track prelims

Nine women and four men will represent the SIU track and field program at the NCAA West Prelims, starting Wednesday in Fayetteville, Ark.

Iaunia Pointer (100, 200), Kayla Schiera (3000 steeplechase), A'veun Moore-Jones (shot put), Kayleigh Conlon (shot put), Bri'Yanna Robinson (shot put), Elisia Lancaster (hammer), Shauniece O'Neal (hammer), Emily Kern (hammer) and Kaitlyn Burson (hammer) represent the women. Pointer, Schiera, Moore-Jones and Lancaster are coming off first place showings at the Missouri Valley Conference meet earlier this month.

Omar Rodgers (110 hurdles, 400 hurdles), Damione Williams (long jump), Trevor Thompson (high jump) and Dawson Plab (high jump) will represent the men. Rodgers and Thompson are coming off championships at the MVC meet.

All 13 will try to qualify for the NCAA meet next month in Eugene, Ore.

— The Southern

