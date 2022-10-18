SIU Soccer | Coach Craig Roberts placed on administrative leave

SIU women's soccer coach Craig Roberts was placed on administrative leave Tuesday by the university.

In a two-paragraph press release, the athletic department announced that assistant coach Alyssa Krause and goalkeeper coach Matt Ball will share coaching duties. The Salukis are 8-3-3 overall and 5-1-2 in the Missouri Valley Conference entering Thursday night's game at Valparaiso.

SIU can win the MVC regular season title with two wins in the season's final week and a Missouri State loss. The turnaround from the program's first three seasons, which saw it win only five matches total and endure a 27-match winless streak between Nov. 2, 2019 and Aug. 25, 2022, has been remarkable.

SIU is 8-1-3 in its last 12 matches.

The Salukis blanked Illinois State 1-0 on Sunday in their last match, but Redbirds coach Marisa Kresge took to Twitter after the match to complain that Roberts told her to shut up when she was talking with the officials.

"The opposing coach told me to shut up in the game when I was talking to the ref," Kresge posted on her page. "After the game I said I'm not going to shake your hand after you told me to shut up. He proceeded to tell me I should shut up and I don't deserve to speak ... I feel sad for the women he 'leads.'"

Kresge has since deleted the tweet.

Roberts said of Illinois State after the match, "Another team that perhaps picked us to finish last."

Roberts, who's compiled a 158-95-48 career record, has previously run programs at Grambling State, Ball State and UT Martin.

A spokesman for the athletic department said athletic director Tim Leonard wouldn't comment beyond what was on the press release. An attempt to reach Roberts on Tuesday wasn't successful.

Last September, SIU put coach Grant Williams on administrative leave. After an assistant coach finished an 0-15-1 season, the university canned Williams in November.

Interim athletic director Matt Kupec conducted a four-month search that tabbed Roberts as the new coach in mid-March.