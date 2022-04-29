SIU Soccer | Coach Roberts has injected life into the Salukis

Call him the soccer doctor, the guy who brings a healing touch to hurting programs.

Craig Roberts is just a month and a half into his newest project – injecting life to an SIU women’s program badly in need of it. And if the first 45 days on the job is any indication, the patient is indeed showing signs of characteristics that have been in short supply the last couple of seasons.

Roberts sent his new players off the pitch on Sunday until preseason practices in August with a new outlook. Not only were there three scrimmage wins, but there was a new sense of excitement, a feeling of hope.

“Perhaps just a different way was needed,” he said Thursday morning. “We’re bringing in a unique way, creating an approach that is productive and brings positive results. You reflect on the past, modify what you have done and make the program better.

“Whether it’s myself or a player, you can always ask what can you be better at? If you can accept direction or input, you will be better.”

How has Roberts laid the groundwork to make Saluki soccer competitive and eventually successful? Here are three methods he’s using to lay the foundation.

‘Give it a fair chance’

SIU is Roberts’ fourth stop. At UT Martin, he took over in 2006. By 2009, the Skyhawks were winning the Ohio Valley Conference championship for the first time. In nine years at Ball State, Roberts orchestrated 99 wins, including 25 in a row at home in one stretch.

In just two years at Grambling State, Roberts went 17-9-5 and took the Tigers to consecutive Southwestern Athletic Conference championship matches. He brings a streak of nine straight winning seasons to a program that in three years of existence, has won just five matches – all in 2019.

So what did Roberts emphasize this spring in his team’s scrimmages?

“With this job, not one particular tangent,” he said. “Whether it’s organization or how we go through things, I’ve had to touch every particular aspect. We want to push for a new expectation.”

At the same time, Roberts didn’t want to attach progress to the scoreboard. While he knows the program has a 25-match winless streak over the last two years, he also is a process guy.

That’s why he didn’t ride the same 11 players just for the sake of winning a scrimmage match that won’t go on anyone’s career record.

“During these spring games, everyone gets equal minutes,” he said. “It will always be a team effort. Give it a fair chance.”

‘Invest in us’

There was one number that stuck in Roberts’ head when SIU interim athletic director Matt Kupec asked him if he was interested in the job.

On Aug. 17, 2019, the Salukis played an exhibition match at home against Southeast Missouri State. There was nothing at stake except working out kinks and getting ready for the first season to begin.

And yet a crowd of 2,150 filled the bleachers and ringed the track surrounding the pitch. In short, the area proved there was legitimate interest in a new sport at SIU.

“It shows the appeal this has to the community,” Roberts said.

To that end, Roberts and his players have been a presence on and off their pitch. They watched the Marion-Carterville match. They performed a clinic for the Carbondale Soccer Club and have worked with another club in Southern Illinois.

Plant the seeds now, reap the fruits later.

“It’s important to mesh with the soccer community,” he said. “They want a product they can get behind and they want us to win. My goal is to get those (fans) here and watch us. Invest in us and give us a huge home-field advantage.”

‘A lot of work to do’

Roberts will welcome his players back to the pitch on Aug. 1 to get ready for the season. The first match is on Aug.18 at home against Lindenwood.

The test may not happen that night. It will happen soon after that, in all likelihood. And Roberts is fully aware of it.

But he also believes that since March 15, when he was announced as the program’s new coach, SIU has made serious strides towards shedding its recent stamp as a loser.

His plan has worked at three other schools. Why not here, why not now?

“They know we have a lot of work to do,” he said of his players. “They are working on their game and I am excited for them because they have good attitudes. They’ve wanted change and they wanted guidance.”

Only time will tell, but initially, the soccer doctor appears to have the proper prescription.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.