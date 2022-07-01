 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SIU Soccer | Matt Ball joins Saluki staff as assistant

Craig Roberts answers questions after being introduced as the new women's soccer coach at SIU on Tuesday in Carbondale.

SIU women's soccer coach Craig Roberts hired his second assistant coach on Friday morning, naming Montana State assistant Matt Ball to the position.

Ball worked with all aspects of the Bobcats' program the last two years, but his primary duty was with goalkeepers. He was a goalie during his playing career at Division II Oakland City, earning all-region honors in 2010.

Ball started his coaching career at St. Xavier University in Chicago and then was the head coach for two years at NAIA school Providence (MT), compiling an 18-11-4 record.

"His attention to detail not only on the pitch but off it will help take the program to new heights," Roberts said.

The Salukis open their season on Aug. 18 at home against Lindenwood (Mo.) at 6 p.m. Their first Missouri Valley Conference match is Sept. 18 at home against Drake.

— The Southern

