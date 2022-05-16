SIU Softball | An exclusive club: Blaylock retires, Sewell named head coach

Jen Sewell became the newest member of a very exclusive club Monday.

The 14-year SIU softball assistant became just the third head coach in the program’s 55-year history, replacing the retiring Kerri Blaylock.

Sewell coached the final 35 games this year after Blaylock stepped aside on March 2 for health reasons, going 21-13-1. The former assistant coach at Kansas and Princeton was an All-Mid American Conference catcher during her playing career at Ohio, graduating in 2000.

And it didn’t take her history degree to decipher what it meant to succeed Blaylock, whose 751 wins in 23 years tops the Salukis’ all-time win list in any sport.

“It’s an honor that gives me the chills,” Sewell said. “This is a dream job.”

Funny how dreams evolve. When Sewell left Kansas after the 2008 season to come work as a volunteer assistant for Blaylock, her intention was to work two years, soak up knowledge and go back to a full-time job somewhere else.

Instead, those two years have now become 15. And now Sewell follows directly in the footsteps of the woman she calls her best friend.

“I feel it’s the right time to pass the torch to Jen,” Blaylock said. “She’s been such a loyal soldier here with me and has passed up several opportunities to coach at other places to remain here because she loves this place. I can’t think of anyone more that I would want to have the job.”

Sewell’s path to the head coaching job mirrors Blaylock’s road to succeeding Dr. Kay Brechtelsbauer. Blaylock was Brechstelbauer’s assistant for nine years, serving as the pitching coach for five seasons after a brief stint as a graduate assistant as Southeast Missouri State.

Blaylock took eight SIU teams to NCAA Tournaments, including five in a row from 2003-07. It was during that stretch that Sewell first developed an interest in SIU’s program, referring to it as a unicorn during an interview in March.

“What was it about this program that made it work? They had five straight at-large bids,” Sewell said. “She was rolling them off one after the other.”

Sewell made the move to Carbondale and over time, became indispensable. Recent SIU teams have excelled offensively with Sewell emphasizing strike zone discipline. The 2022 squad led the Missouri Valley Conference in batting average while setting a school record for on-base percentage.

The Salukis averaged six runs per game this year and finished in the top 10 in Division I in walks with 218, drawing 15 on two occasions, including in their 8-7 loss to Illinois State on Thursday night in the MVC Tournament.

Perhaps Sewell’s best hitter over the last five years was Jenny Jansen, who set the school’s all-time career RBI record. She took to social media shortly after the hire to announce her approval.

“Jen’s one of the most knowledgeable and passionate coaches out there. SIU softball is in good hands,” Jansen tweeted.

Sewell’s first Saluki team should be a contender in the Valley. Although they have to find a way to replace Jansen, shortstop Ashley Wood and catcher Sidney Sikes, SIU could return every other starter.

That includes All-MVC first team picks Rylie Hamilton at third base and Sarah Harness in the circle, as well as second team selection Elizabeth Warwick.

Interim athletic director Matt Kupec said the school conducted a national search but ultimately believed Blaylock’s wishes that Sewell be promoted. In fact, Kupec pointed at his alma mater, North Carolina, for the benefits of continuity in a program.

“You look at Roy Williams leaving and how Hubert Davis succeeded,” he said of the Tar Heels’ men’s basketball program. “To be able to do this, I think it’s the goal of any athletic director in the country.

“Clearly, Jen is the right person for the job. I feel so good about her future and we are in such a solid place. It’s a great day and it’s a great recognition when you can promote from within.”

Blaylock reflected afterwards on her 33 years in the SIU program.

“The enormity of all these years and players … I’m so happy that the players we recruited get the coaches that they were promised,” she said. “This was 33 years of going as hard as I can without vacations. It caught up to me.

“So I started thinking about how can I transition, and that’s how this happened.”

