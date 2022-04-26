SIU Softball | Austin, Harness honored by Valley

SIU softball players Emma Austin and Sarah Harness were honored by the Missouri Valley Conference on Tuesday.

Austin was named MVC Newcomer of the Week after posting a slash line of .533/.667/.533 in the Salukis' four games last week. She went 8 for 15 with a triple, four RBI, four runs and two stolen bases. Austin went 6 of 11 in the weekend series with Indiana State.

Harness posted a 2-0 record and 0.70 earned run average in 20 innings, spread across four games, winning Pitcher of the Week honors for the first time this year. She allowed 17 hits and just two earned runs with 13 strikeouts.

SIU is back in action on Wednesday, hosting Missouri State in an MVC contest at noon.

— The Southern

