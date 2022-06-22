SIU Softball | Bennett named full-time assistant

New SIU softball coach Jen Sewell elevated Kenzi Bennett to a full-time assistant coach on Wednesday.

Bennett will serve as the Salukis' pitching coach after being on the staff for the last six year. She has worked primarily with the pitchers during that time and the SIU staff has finished in the top three in earned run average in the MVC for four straight years.

"Kenzi is one of the best pitching coaches under 30 (years old) in the country right now," Sewell said in a press release. "Her background is in strength and conditioning which is now a must for any high-level pitching coach."

Bennett played high school ball at Mount Vernon, leaving as the Rams' all-time leader in nine statistical categories, including ERA (0.88). She played four years at UT Martin, leading the team in homers in 2013 and also posting a 20-6 career record in the circle.

Bennett graduated from UT Martin in 2015 with a degree in human and health performance, and earned her master's of science in education from SIU in 2017.

— The Southern

