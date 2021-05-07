SIU Softball | Blaylock stays home, breaks SIU win mark

But she can prepare them to do all those things and instill a belief in them that they can. Most importantly, she can deliver a message that has been proven to work for a long time.

“She knows the game so well and she can coach through difficult times,” Massa said last month. “She always finds a way to win and she has faith in us. She picks you up when you are down and that’s really big. She gets us in the right mindset. If we play bad, she might get on us, but she always tells us that she believes in us.”

“She’s just very good at being honest with her players and building strong relationships,” Vermejan said. “You just roll with it because everyone believes in her. Once she shows us what to do, everyone’s going to believe in her because of what she’s done here.”

To get to what Blaylock has accomplished at SIU, it’s instructive to look at what brought her to Carbondale. Playing for Bruce Jilek at Herrin, Blaylock went 65-7, setting school records for wins and strikeouts while helping the Tigers finish second in the state in 1981.

Jilek’s emphasis on pitching and defense sticks with Blaylock 40 years later.

“We used to win games 1-0 and 2-0 in high school,” she said. “We did that all the time.”