SIU Softball | Blaylock stays home, breaks SIU win mark

Herrin-born. Herrin-bred.
And aside for a few years after high school where she set school records for Evansville and served as a pitching coach at Southeast Missouri State, Kerri Blaylock has spent most of her career coaching just a few minutes from her childhood home.
The case can be made that no SIU coach in any sport represents the region more than Blaylock. And as of April 25, no SIU coach in any sport has won more games than Blaylock.
An 11-1 win at Indiana State gave the Salukis’ 22nd-year softball coach 739 victories, one more than legendary former baseball coach Itchy Jones. Heading into Saturday’s Missouri Valley Conference doubleheader at Northern Iowa, Blaylock owns 742 wins, 34 of them this year.
“When I look back on it later,” Blaylock said one morning last week, “it’ll really hit me. Right now, when you’re in the middle of the season and you’re wrapped up in it, you’re just trying to win the next game. But I can tell you I’m so blessed to have great players and great assistant coaches.
“I put names on a lineup card and they’re the ones that play the game.”
To an extent, that’s true. Blaylock can’t swing the bat for Jenny Jansen or Katelyn Massa, can’t range up the middle for Maddy Vermejan and can’t stand in for Harness and confound hitters.
But she can prepare them to do all those things and instill a belief in them that they can. Most importantly, she can deliver a message that has been proven to work for a long time.
“She knows the game so well and she can coach through difficult times,” Massa said last month. “She always finds a way to win and she has faith in us. She picks you up when you are down and that’s really big. She gets us in the right mindset. If we play bad, she might get on us, but she always tells us that she believes in us.”
“She’s just very good at being honest with her players and building strong relationships,” Vermejan said. “You just roll with it because everyone believes in her. Once she shows us what to do, everyone’s going to believe in her because of what she’s done here.”
To get to what Blaylock has accomplished at SIU, it’s instructive to look at what brought her to Carbondale. Playing for Bruce Jilek at Herrin, Blaylock went 65-7, setting school records for wins and strikeouts while helping the Tigers finish second in the state in 1981.
Jilek’s emphasis on pitching and defense sticks with Blaylock 40 years later.
“We used to win games 1-0 and 2-0 in high school,” she said. “We did that all the time.”
At Evansville, Blaylock pitched a whopping 883 2/3 innings in four years, going 79-48 with a 1.62 earned run average and recording 374 strikeouts. Look at the Purple Aces’ pitching records and one will find Blaylock holds almost all of them.
There are some who maintain that those who are great at a skill often have a tough time teaching it, because it comes so easy to them that they can’t break down the basics for others. Blaylock is not one of those coaches.
That she became a coach still surprises her to this day. She was prepared to start her life’s work as an accountant – her major at Evansville – when then-Southeast Missouri State coach Lana Richmond came up to her with a proposition.
“I went to my parents and told them I’m going to turn down a real job and be a pitching coach and make no money,” Blaylock said, chuckling. “Thankfully, my parents let me do what I wanted to do.”
After one year at SEMO, Blaylock got to come home. Then-Salukis coach Kay Brechtelsbauer offered her a spot on her staff. Blaylock spent nine years as an assistant, the last five as a pitching coach, and took over when Brechtelsbauer retired after the 1999 season.
Since then, Blaylock has averaged nearly 34 wins a year, enjoyed 20 winning seasons and taken seven teams to the NCAA Tournament. Despite the loss of star shortstop Ashley Wood to a torn ACL in March, this year’s squad has a shot at procuring an at-large berth if it can’t win the MVC Tournament next week in Evansville.
Regardless, Blaylock has built a program that’s lasted. Other schools have tried to spirit her away, but she’s stayed home. The girl who pitched and studied her way to a Division I scholarship is now the woman who has crafted a successful career minutes from her hometown.
“Southern Illinois is the mentality of the hard-working underdog,” Blaylock said. “I wouldn’t have wanted to do this anywhere else.”